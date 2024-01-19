NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Under a Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien Alterra File No.: 595706 APN: 939-612-88 T.S. No.: 2023-595706 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN (CIVIL CODE SECTION 5740) RECORDED 03/14/2023. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONSULT AN ATTORNEY. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ALTERRA ASSESSMENT RECOVERY, LLC as Trustee, or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien (“Lien”), recorded on 03/14/2023 as Instrument No. 2023000057623 in the Official Records of the County Recorder of ORANGE County, California, and further pursuant to that certain Notice of Default and Election to Sell recorded on 8/03/2023, as Instrument No. 2023000187499 in said County, and further pursuant to California Civil Code Section 5700 and 5710 and that certain Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions (“Declaration”) recorded on 12/30/1982 as Instrument No. 82-461202. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, on 02/14/2024, at 01:30 PM, under the power of sale conferred by Civil Code Section 5700, payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States of America or cashier’s check made payable to the Creditor Association, Alterra Assessment Recovery, LLC, AT: THE NORTH FRONT ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 700 CIVIC CENTER DRIVE WEST, SANTA ANA, CA 92701. All that right, title and interest in the property situated in said County and State which is legally described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference. EXHIBIT “A” Parcel 1: Unit #96 as shown on a Condominium Plan recorded December 30, 1982 as instrument no. 82-461201 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of said County. Parcel 2: An undivided 1/136th interest as a tenant in common in and to the common area of lot 2 of tract no. 9686, as shown on a map recorded in book 479, page(s) 18 to 20 inclusive of miscellaneous maps, in the office of the County Recorder of said County, together with that portion of Quail Run As shown on the map of said tract lying adjacent to said lot 2 that was abandoned by the County of Orange, by resolution of the Board of Supervisors no. 83-1564 recorded November 1, 1983 as document no. 83-482280 of Official Records. Excepting therefrom units 1 through 136 inclusive as shown on the Condominium Plan referred to above. Also Excepting therefrom the exclusive right to possession and occupancy of those portions of said lot 2 defined as restricted common areas designated as balconies, patios, and parking spaces, in the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions recorded December 30, 1982 as instrument no. 82-461202 and amendment thereto recorded February 9, 1983 as instrument no. 83-064986 of Official Records and as shown on the Condominium Plan referred to above. Except therefrom all oil, gas, minerals and other hydrocarbons, below a depth of 500 feet, without the right of surface entry, as reserved in deeds of record. Parcel 3: The exclusive right to possession and occupancy of those portions of said lot 2 shown as restricted common areas designated as patio and / or balcony that are shown appurtenant to parcel 1 above, on the Condominium Plan referred to herein. Parcel 4: The exclusive right to possession and occupancy of those portions of said lot 2 shown as restricted common area designated as parking spaces #82 and #83 of schedule of the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions herein referred to. The record owner(s) of which is/are SYLVIA VIRGINIA PRATA, TRUSTEE OF THE SYLVIA PRATA TRUST DATED MAY 05, 2022 (“Owners”). Street address or other common designation of Property to be sold: 25611 QUAIL RUN #96, DANA POINT, CA 92629, APN: 939-612-88. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Name and Address of Creditor Association at whose request the sale is being conducted: Spinnaker Run Community Association ALTERRA ASSESSMENT RECOVERY, LLC 27101 Puerta Real, Suite 250, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 (888) 818-5949 | www.nationwideposting.com The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AN “AS-IS” CONDITION. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $15,710.31. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase the figure referenced above prior to the sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due & owing under the aforesaid Lien and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fees), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 5650 and the Declaration, in addition to fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. Alterra Assessment Recovery, LLC is acting in the function as a debt collector, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. IMPORTANT NOTICE: The Property is being sold subject to a right of redemption created by Civil Code Section 5715(b): “A non-judicial foreclosure by an association to collect upon a debt for delinquent assessments shall be subject to a right of redemption. The redemption period within which the separate interest may be redeemed from a foreclosure sale under this paragraph ends 90 days after the sale.” NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 or visit this internet website http://www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case [2023-595706]. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website http://www.nationwideposting.com. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (916) 939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case [2023-595706] to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer,” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. OFFICE VISITS ARE BY APOINTMENT ONLY, NO WALK INS CAN BE ACCOMMODATED. PLEASE CALL ALTERRA ASSESSMENT RECOVERY AT (888) 818-5949. Date: 12/27/2023 Spinnaker Run Community Association a California corporation By: COREY L. TODD, ESQ., as Authorized Agent for Alterra Assessment Recovery, LLC, as Trustee for SPINNAKER RUN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION NPP0445402 To: DANA POINT TIMES 01/19/2024, 01/26/2024, 02/02/2024