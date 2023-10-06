NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Date of Sale: 10/26/2023 at 9:00 AM. Place of Sale: At the North front entrance to the County Courthouse at 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701. NOTICE is hereby given that First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation, 1 First American Way, Santa Ana, CA in care of: 400 S. Rampart Blvd, #290 Las Vegas, NV 89145 – Phone: (844) 857-8303, duly appointed Trustee under Notice of Delinquent Assessment (“NDA”), and pursuant to Notice of Default and Election to Sell (“NOD”), will sell at public auction for cash, lawful money of the United States of America, (a cashier’s check payable to said Trustee drawn on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank as specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest now held under said NDA, to wit: Multiple Timeshare Estates as shown on Exhibit “A-1” (as described in the Declaration recorded on 05/03/1996 as 19960224104 as amended) located at 34630 Pacific Coast Highway, Capistrano Beach, CA, 92624 with APN shown herein. The Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address shown herein. All recording references contained herein and on Schedule “1” attached hereto are in the County of Orange, California. Said sale will be made, without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, as to title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said NDA, plus accrued interest thereon to the date of sale, estimated fees, charges, as shown in sum due on Schedule “1” together with estimated expenses of the Trustee in the amount of $600. The claimant, Riviera Shores Resort Vacation Plan Owners Association, a California nonprofit mutual benefit corporation, under NDA delivered to Trustee a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located, and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation. APN: 691-411-68 . Batch ID: Foreclosure HOA 128534-RVS2-HOA. Schedule “1”: Lien Recording Date and Reference: 06/15/2023; 2023000142028; NOD Recording Date and Reference: 06/21/2023; 2023000147568; Contract No., Owner(s), Sum Due; 16601870, Dyann Judith Gottesfeld Reilly, as trustee of the Dyann Judith Gottesfeld Reilly Family Trust, Dated March 9, 2007, $1,356.03; 16602139, John L. Weiker and Marilyn Weiker, Trustees, and their successors in trust, under the John L. and Marilyn Weiker Living Trust Dated March 5, 1976, $1,674.30; 16602448, Leonora Potenciano, $1,546.97; 16602474, Marilyn J. Stark, $3,444.70; 16602912, Lloyd H. Sellers and Esther E. Sellers, $3,329.84; 16603745, Mary J. Bovee and Dale A.P. Coffin, $1,333.03; 16604667, Anne Kilichowski and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Anne Kilichowski and Douglas L. Gallacher and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Douglas L. Gallacher, $3,329.84; 16604734, Christopher J. Bauer and Sally A. Bauer, $546.97; 16605220, Ronald W. St. Louis and Elaine H. St. Louis, $6,036.86; 16605604, Grace L. Kelly and Brian D. Kelly and Robert J. Kelly, Jr. and Suzanne Kelly and Carolyn Borchard and Susan L. Franco, $2,621.78; 17155381, Lr Rentals and Real Estate Llc, A South Carolina Limited Liability Corporation, $3,329.84; 17402222, Thomas Palmer, Jr., $6,036.86; 17945270, Z Land Trust, Llc, A Florida Limited Liability Company, $3,444.70; 18868487, Kmc Travel Group, Inc., A Florida Corporation, $3,392.03. Exhibit “A-1”: Contract No., Undivided Interest, Years, Points; 16601870, 133/ 389,152, Odd , 133; 16602139, 144/ 389,152, Odd , 144; 16602448, 133/ 389,152, Even , 133; 16602474, 133/ 389,152, Odd , 133; 16602912, 133/ 389,152, Odd , 133; 16603745, 133/ 389,152, Odd , 133; 16604667, 133/ 389,152, Even , 133; 16604734, 133/ 389,152, Even , 133; 16605220, 133/ 194,576, Annual , 133; 16605604, 133/ 389,152, Odd , 133; 17155381, 133/ 389,152, Even , 133; 17402222, 133/ 194,576, Annual , 133; 17945270, 133/ 389,152, Even , 133; 18868487, 133/ 389,152, Odd , 133.

