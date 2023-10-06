NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Date of Sale: 10/26/2023 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the North front entrance to the County Courthouse at 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701 NOTICE is hereby given that First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation, 1 First American Way, Santa Ana, CA in care of: 400 S. Rampart Blvd, #290 Las Vegas, NV 89145 – Phone: (844) 857-8303, duly appointed Trustee under Notice of Delinquent Assessment (“NDA”), and pursuant to Notice of Default and Election to Sell (“NOD”), will sell at public auction for cash, lawful money of the United States of America, (a cashier’s check payable to said Trustee drawn on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank as specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest now held under said NDA, to wit: Multiple Timeshare Estates as shown on Exhibit “A-1” (as described in the Declaration recorded on 06/17/1988 as 88-288532 as amended) located at 34630 Pacific Coast Highway, Capistrano Beach, CA, 92624 with APN shown herein. The Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address shown herein. All recording references contained herein and on Schedule “1” attached hereto are in the County of Orange, California. Said sale will be made, without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, as to title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said NDA, plus accrued interest thereon to the date of sale, estimated fees, charges, as shown in sum due on Schedule “1” together with estimated expenses of the Trustee in the amount of $600.00. The claimant, Riviera Beach and Spa Vacation Plan Owners Association, a California nonprofit corporation, under NDA delivered to Trustee a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located, and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation. APN: See Schedule “1”. Batch ID: Foreclosure HOA 130344-RVB3-HOA. Schedule “1”: Lien Recording Date and Reference: 06/12/2023; 2023000137456; NOD Recording Date and Reference: 06/19/2023; 2023000145518; Contract No., Owner(s), APN, Sum Due; 16617468, Patricia Robinson and Olivia H. Harris, 898-143-94, $1,629.17; 16617599, Betty A. Behl and Sandra L. Hogan, 898-118-05, $2,950.72; 16617693, Robert D. Reeser, 898-117-22, $2,950.72; 16618187, Iris M. Gilliland, Trustee of the Gilliland Family Trust, Dated March 16, 2000 and Iris M. Gilliland, 898-147-51, $1,629.17; 16619222, Darline L. Kingman-Weigang, Trustee of the Revocable Living Trust of Darline L. Kingman-Weigang Dated July 22, 1991, 898-135-26, $2,727.23; 16619467, Wanda Maye Marscheck, Trustee of the Wanda Maye Marscheck 2000 Trust, Established July 6, 2000, 898-127-66, $2,982.52; 16619539, Charle Dana Calhoun and Justin Arthur Calhoun, 898-136-11, $2,727.23; 16620117, Jose N Saldana, 898-133-68, $3,282.55; 16620122, Margaret M. Dern and Raymond J. Dern, 898-134-77, $2,950.72; 16620455, Carl E. Hobbs and Jocelyn Hobbs, 898-154-62, $1,629.17; 16620878, Cynthia J. Fortino, 898-157-15, $1,647.40; 16620900, Pearl Ainabe and Clement Ainabe, 898-138-23, $2,950.72; 16621018, John M. Miller and Sharon J. Miller, 898-110-78, $3,174.11; 16621331, Valerie J. Wey, 898-157-94, $1,629.17; 16621348, Keith B. Arnold and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Keith B. Arnold, 898-157-84, $1,629.17; 16621558, Jolisa T. Dillard, 898-158-89, $1,705.04; 16621647, Heidi R. Meyer and Bernice M. Meyer, 898-162-22, $1,751.98; 16621648, John L. Weiker and Marilyn Weiker, Trustees Under the John L. and Marilyn Weiker Living Trust Dated March 5, 1976, 898-162-30, $1,751.98; 16621662, Jackob S Sabath and Gertrude E. Sabath, Trustees of the Sabath Family Trust Dated November 2, 1997, 898-151-59, $2,375.21; 16621666, George C. Thomason, 898-163-16, $1,746.22; 16622504, James Allred, Trustee of the James Allred 2013 Trust, Dated October 23, 2013, 898-162-23, $1,705.04; 16622584, Gregg C. Zoll and Donetta M. Gunderson, 898-162-51, $1,705.04; 16622701, Maria Lagana Sales and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Maria Lagana Sales and C.J. Konkol and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Alan M. Greci, 898-163-89, $1,705.04; 16622843, Carlton M. Pachot and Cynthia S. Pachot, Trustees of the Pachot Trust Dated November 10, 1993, 898-170-21, $1,629.17; 16622867, Martin Martinez, 898-166-18, $1,751.98; 16623059, Gracie M. Shannon, 898-169-68, $1,629.17; 16623098, Satish R. Patel and Saroj S. Patel, 898-117-26, $2,950.72; 16623277, Robert E. Smith, Trustee of the Robert E. Smith Revocable Trust Established On September 16, 1998 and Lucy M. Smith, Trustee of the Lucy M. Smith Revocable Trust Established On September 16, 1998, 898-168-49, $1,705.04; 16623383, Tassos S. Pelonis and Sotieria T. Pelonis, 898-168-57, $1,506.26; 16623609, Ferjunand M. Olivar and Dina M. Olivar, 898-167-43, $1,705.04; 16623875, Sellco Commercial Equity Llc, 898-170-01, $1,629.17; 16624410, Rosina L. Hurtado and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Rosina L. Hurtado, 898-159-62, $1,751.98; 16624637, Horace Jay Wilson and Sheila J. Wilson, 898-147-87, $1,629.17; 16624666, Ruperto C. Viloria and Priscilla C. Viloria, 898-159-51, $1,705.04; 16624855, Leonel Alfredo Picun and Laura V. Ferrin Picun, 898-156-14, $5,155.59; 16625201, Martin Martinez, 898-161-87, $1,705.04; 16625480, Cheryl Lynn Roe and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Cheryl Lynn Roe, 898-136-96, $2,950.72; 16626024, Robert L. Schwenck and Bernice O. Schwenck, Trustees of the Schwenck Revocable Living Trust, Dated January 22, 1999, 916-125-33, $1,629.17; 16626190, Andres M. Devera and Ruby B. Devera, 916-136-43, $2,727.23; 16626465, Maurice S. Mckenzie and Laurel E. Mckenzie, 916-144-31, $2,950.72; 16626919, Herbert Silva and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Herbert Silva and Robert Silva and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Robert Silva and Cynthia Silva and Roland Silva and Sylvia Silva Perez and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Sylvia Silva Perez, 916-130-41, $2,727.23; 16627022, E. Merlaine Calhoun and Ronald R. Calhoun, 916-136-42, $3,975.78; 16627436, Brian J. Harper and Kathleen Harper, 916-136-29, $2,734.34; 16627856, Thomas T. Logan and Dorothea H. Logan, Trustees, Or Their Successor, Under the Thomas T. and Dorothea H. Logan Family Trust Dated May 20, 1996, 916-118-40, $2,727.23; 16628025, Linard Green and Mattie P. Green, 916-134-25, $2,950.72; 16628402, Charles W. Flores and Patricia C. Flores, 916-143-34, $3,583.69; 16629294, Daniel G. Hernandez and Joan L. Hernandez, 916-138-91, $1,506.26; 16629576, Theodore Joseph Urbanski, Jr. and Barbara Ann Urbanski, Trustees of the Urbanski Family Trust Dated May 9, 1997, 916-144-72, $1,629.17; 16671574, Timothy C. Van Dusen, 898-117-70, $2,950.72; 16722694, Raymond L. Espinoza and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Raymond L. Espinoza, 898-164-06, $1,751.98; 17692069, Juan Ramon Rivera and Lysa Ann Streight Rivera, 916-137-43, $8,625.26; 17877528, Z Land Trust, Llc, A Florida Limited Liability Company, 898-136-73, $5,626.51; 17890524, Z Land Trust, Llc, A Florida Limited Liability Company and Gary F. Carrillo and Kathleen M. Carrillo, As Trustees of the Gary F. Carrillo and Kathleen M. Carrillo Revocable Living Trust Dated March 1, 2002, 916-123-56, $2,872.80; 17890530, Z Land Trust, Llc, A Florida Limited Liability Company, 898-144-85, $3,797.90; 17943022, Z Land Trust, Llc, A Florida Limited Liability Company, 916-142-12, $5,626.51. Exhibit “A-1”: Contract No., Vacation Plan No., Undivided Interest, Condo Unit No. or NA, Vacation Plan, Season, Frequency; 16617468, E202-E19, 1/6732, NA, sea breeze, prime, even year biennial; 16617599, R208-E40, 1/3366, NA, sea breeze, high, annual; 16617693, R207-D08, 1/3366, NA, sea breeze, prime, annual; 16618187, O311-D44, 1/6732, NA, sea breeze, high, odd year biennial; 16619222, R400-F27, 1/3366, NA, surfcrest, high, annual; 16619467, R306-E32, 1/3366, NA, sea breeze, high, annual; 16619539, R402-F10, 1/3366, NA, surfcrest, prime, annual; 16620117, R320-E22, 1/3366, NA, sea breeze, prime, annual; 16620122, R324-E29, 1/3366, NA, sea breeze, high, annual; 16620455, E314-E22, 1/6732, NA, sea breeze, prime, even year biennial; 16620878, O406-E-26, 1/6732, NA, sea breeze, high, odd year biennial; 16620900, R406-E18, 1/3366, R406, sea breeze, prime, annual; 16621018, R102-C27, 1/3366, NA, sunset, high, annual; 16621331, E408-E31, 1/6732, NA, sea breeze, high, even year biennial; 16621348, E408-E26, 1/6732, NA, sea breeze, high, even year biennial; 16621558, O102-C18, 1/6732, NA, sunset, prime, odd year biennial; 16621647, E110-C40, 1/6732, NA, sunset, high, even year biennial; 16621648, E110-C41, 1/6732, NA, sunset, high, even year biennial; 16621662, O302-E19, 1/6732, NA, sea breeze, prime, odd year biennial; 16621666, E224-C17, 1/6732, NA, sunset, prime, even year biennial; 16622504, O224-C18, 1/6732ND, NA, sunset, prime, odd year biennial; 16622584, O100-C41, 1/6732ND, NA, sunset, high, odd year biennial; 16622701, O222-C22, 1/6732ND, NA, sunset, prime, odd year biennial; 16622843, O404-E30, 1/6732, NA, sea breeze, high, odd year biennial; 16622867, E222-C35, 1/6732, NA, sunset, high, even year biennial; 16623059, E313-D01, 1/6732, NA, sea breeze, prime, even year biennial; 16623098, R207-D12, 1/3366, NA, sea breeze, prime, annual; 16623277, O112-C51, 1/6732, NA, sunset, high, odd year biennial; 16623383, O400-F12, 1/6732, NA, surfcrest, prime, odd year biennial; 16623609, O106-C42, 1/6732, N/A, sunset, high, odd year biennial; 16623875, O313-D36, 1/6732, N/A, sea breeze, high, odd year biennial; 16624410, E104-C21, 1/6732, N/A, sunset, prime, even year biennial; 16624637, O315-D47, 1/6732, N/A, sea breeze, high, odd year biennial; 16624666, O100-C36, 1/6732, N/A, sunset, high, odd year biennial; 16624855, E316-E44, 1/6732, N/A, sea breeze, high, even year biennial; 16625201, O224-C45, 1/6732, NA, sunset, high, odd year biennial; 16625480, R403-D44, 1/3366, NA, sea breeze, high, annual; 16626024, E216-A33, 1/90, 216, preferred, n/a, even year biennial; 16626190, R327-A43, 1/51, 327, riviera, n/a, annual; 16626465, R335-B31, 1/51, 335, preferred, n/a, annual; 16626919, R221-A41, 1/51, 221, riviera, n/a, annual; 16627022, RVB-A1B-327-HGH-42-B, 1/51, 327, riviera, n/a, annual; 16627436, R327-A29, 1/51, 327, riviera, n/a, annual; 16627856, R109-A40, 1/51, 109, riviera, n/a, annual; 16628025, R325-B25, 1/51, 325, preferred, n/a, annual; 16628402, R334-A34, 1/51, 334, riviera, n/a, annual; 16629294, O329-A31, 1/102, 329, riviera, high, odd year biennial; 16629576, E335-B51, 1/102, 335, preferred, n/a, even year biennial; 16671574, R208-E05, 1/3366, NA, sea breeze, prime, annual; 16722694, E226-C11, 1/6732, NA, sunset, prime, even year biennial; 17692069, R328-A43, 1/51, 328, riviera, n/a, annual; 17877528, R403-D21, 1/3366, NA, sea breeze, prime, annual; 17890524, E214-A50, 1/90, 214, riviera, n/a, even year biennial; 17890530, O205-D49, 1/6732, NA, sea breeze, high, odd year biennial; 17943022, R333-A12, 1/51, 333, preferred, n/a, annual.

