NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Date of Sale: 09/14/2023 at 9:00 AM. Place of Sale: At the North front entrance to the County Courthouse at 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701. NOTICE is hereby given that First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation, 1 First American Way, Santa Ana, CA in care of: 400 S. Rampart Blvd, #290 Las Vegas, NV 89145 – Phone: (844) 857-8303, duly appointed Trustee under Notice of Delinquent Assessment (“NDA”), and pursuant to Notice of Default and Election to Sell (“NOD”), will sell at public auction for cash, lawful money of the United States of America, (a cashier’s check payable to said Trustee drawn on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank as specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest now held under said NDA, to wit: Multiple Timeshare Estates as shown on Exhibit “A-1” (as described in the Declaration recorded on 06/17/1988 as 88-288532 as amended) located at 34630 Pacific Coast Highway, Capistrano Beach, CA, 92624 with APN shown herein. The Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address shown herein. All recording references contained herein and on Schedule “1” attached hereto are in the County of Orange, California. Said sale will be made, without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, as to title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said NDA, plus accrued interest thereon to the date of sale, estimated fees, charges, as shown in sum due on Schedule “1” together with estimated expenses of the Trustee in the amount of $600.00. The claimant, Riviera Beach and Spa Vacation Plan Owners Association, a California nonprofit corporation, under NDA delivered to Trustee a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located, and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation. APN: See Schedule “1”. Batch ID: Foreclosure HOA 129286-RVB2-HOA. Schedule “1”: Lien Recording Date and Reference: 05/08/2023; Inst: 2023000105689; NOD Recording Date and Reference: 05/12/2023; 2023000111232; Contract No., Owner(S), APN, Sum Due; 16617278, Gloria C. Harrell, 898-110-56, $13,252.99; 16617301, David F. Jew and Sharon P. Park-Jew, 898-114-90, $4,283.48; 16617311, Gilberto Mojarrieta and Mercedes Mojarrieta, 898-114-68, $4,283.48; 16617370, Ernest W. Kurica and Barbara G. Kurica, 898-129-42, $4,806.26; 16617671, Irene R. Lujan and Bennie Lujan, Trustees of the Lujan Trust Dated July 25, 1991, 898-145-09, $2,859.85; 16617683, Robert Vallejos and Betty C. Vallejos and Tamra L. Vallejos, 898-145-18, $2,826.12; 16617853, Shirley L. Mc Calla, 898-119-02, $5,601.00; 16617888, Joseph Leveille and Maryann Leveille, 898-124-81, $4,283.48; 16617908, Marilyn O. Neese, Trustee of the Marilyn O. Neese Trust Dated August 26, 1992, 898-119-05, $6,903.47; 16617997, Vladimir Soldo and Adela Soldo, 898-147-83, $1,626.26; 16618034, Thomas H. Willoughby and Lesline T. Willoughby, 898-129-97, $6,903.47; 16618040, William D. Angster and Theresa R. Melton, 898-132-32, $8,116.15; 16618213, Kurt Dorsey and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Kurt Dorsey and Donna Dorsey and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Donna Dorsey, 898-130-14, $6,910.93; 16618266, Kiyoshi Yamazaki and Junko Yamazaki, 898-147-75, $5,718.33; 16618353, Cleant D. Brown, Jr. and Eugenia A. Brown, 898-145-20, $2,299.16; 16618357, Richard W. Saliture, Trustee of the Richard W. Saliture Living Trust, Dated December 21, 1989 and Cheryl A. Ennis, Trustee of the Cheryl A. Ennis Living Trust, Dated December 19, 1989, 898-126-05, $4,278.85; 16618406, Dennis H. Warner and Kathleen M. Warner and Jacob C. Warner and Jennifer L. Warner, 898-125-07, $4,283.48; 16618458, Edrie Kerr Brinker, Trustee of the Edrie Kerr Brinker Living Trust Dated March 25, 2019, 898-118-31, $4,283.48; 16618691, Kevin Donahue, Successor Trustee of the Patricia J. Donahue Trust, Dated June 1, 1993, 898-141-86, $6,903.47; 16618715, Albert S.D. Carreon and Dolores Halili-Carreon, 898-141-71, $6,903.47; 16618732, James L. Todd and Virginia Todd, 898-139-93, $5,601.00; 16618827, Mark A. Gonske, 898-138-86, $4,283.48; 16618881, Rohan C. Wiratunga and S. Lakmini Wiratunga, 898-139-66, $5,601.00; 16619094, William M. Meggs and Elaine C. Meggs, 898-149-55, $3,093.19; 16619102, Robert J. Battistone and Marjori Y. Battistone, Co-Trustees of the Battistone Family Trust, Dated February 15, 2007, 898-135-83, $6,903.47; 16619152, Shirley M. Savage, Trustee, and Subsequent Trustees, of the Savage Family Trust, Dated May 17, 2001, 898-136-90, $5,601.00; 16619194, Wayne L. Lacey and Sandra L. Lacey, 898-148-27, $3,816.72; 16619208, Ltynette A. Allen, 898-139-85, $4,510.79; 16619251, David L. Vernon and Lora L. Imbler, 898-149-61, $3,093.09; 16619366, William M. Crabtree and Irma Crabtree, 898-153-21, $4,140.97; 16619475, Homer N. Eichhorn and Barbara L. Eichhorn, 898-151-86, $3,093.09; 16619567, David M. Cortez and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of David M. Cortez and David M. Cortez, II and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of David M. Cortez, II, 898-136-02, $5,176.96; 16619591, Patricia S. Brady, 898-127-86, $4,283.48; 16619604, Beverly T. Wilson, 898-152-82, $2,186.98; 16619655, James J. King and Janice C. King, 898-152-41, $3,812.57; 16619686, Naomi L. Harrison, 898-146-62, $2,365.33; 16619793, Jay Rayl and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Jay Rayl and Paul Rayl and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Paul Rayl and Laura Fratilla and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Laura Fratilla, 898-141-70, $5,601.00; 16619935, Lowell V. Andrew and Ruth U. Andrew, 898-135-48, $5,176.96; 16619984, Christopher C. Sorce, 898-151-24, $2,365.33; 16620020, Russell Fenn and Glenna M. Fenn, 898-120-02, $6,903.47; 16620129, Sylvia Ruth Fialla Levine, Trustee of the Sylvia Ruth Fialla Levine Revocable Trust Dated November 30, 2016, 898-156-70, $3,812.57; 16620146, Donald E. Wolfe Jr., 898-155-16, $2,365.33; 16620255, William J. Stafford, 898-155-03, $3,093.09; 16620380, Anthem Capistrano, Llc, An Arizona Limited Liability Company, 898-127-97, $4,290.48; 16620400, James A. Collins Jr. and Claire W. Collins, 898-117-13, $9,307.50; 16620404, William F. Mead, Trustee of the William F. Mead Separate Property Trust Dated June 14, 1999, 898-127-99, $6,918.39; 16620412, Ronald H. Newman and Kathleen M. Newman, Co-Trustees of the Newman Revocable Living Trust, U/D/T/ January 9, 1989, 898-154-95, $4,482.66; 16620471, Adela L. Deguzman, Surviving Trustee of the Francisco C. Deguzman and Adela L. Deguzman Living Trust Dated April 21, 2005, 898-152-58, $3,093.09; 16620591, Louis J. Schenk and Laurie L. Schenk, 898-115-80, $7,508.60; 16620983, Alex A. Waldrop, III, 898-142-49, $7,362.00; 16620998, Armen A. Adamian and Alexandra Matevossian, 898-110-66, $6,024.95; 16621047, Illuminada M. Kellers, 898-117-66, $4,283.48; 16621080, Mabel Diana Colburn, 898-154-77, $4,140.97; 16621086, Samar Choudhuri and Barbara Choudhuri, 898-134-47, $6,903.47; 16621109, James F. Basone and Nellie A. Basone, 898-138-12, $6,903.47; 16621236, Celeste M. Coleman, 898-157-24, $3,093.09; 16621265, Harry B. Wehmeyer and Lila Mae Wehmeyer, Trustees of the Wehmeyer Family Trust Uad 8/5/92, 898-137-21, $6,903.47; 16621297, Ines A. Rivero and Waldo Ramos, 898-156-83, $3,812.57; 16621315, Leopold E. Cichocki and Sylvia H. Cichocki, 898-141-48, $5,603.85; 16621397, Carl S. Gosma and Linda H. Gosma, 898-137-10, $4,283.48; 16621403, Dorothy Ann Fuhrman-Bowdlear, 898-155-92, $3,812.57; 16621723, Robert L. Powell and Nelsie Ann Powell, 898-110-92, $7,425.99; 16621727, Lawrence L. Dockery, 898-156-51, $3,812.57; 16621737, Bernice A. Rivera , Trustee of the Bernice A. Rivera Living Trust Dated Oct. 19, 1991 and Bernice Rivera and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Bernice Rivera, 898-126-39, $4,283.48; 16621811, Alexander M. Masarik and Charlotte L. Masarik, 898-112-85, $6,024.95; 16621827, Sara A. Marcus and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Sara A. Marcus and Samuel B. Barjam and Ylda Barjam, Trustees of the Barjam Revocable Family Trust Dated June 8, 1992, 898-160-62, $3,326.23; 16621895, Columbus Curry and Josephine Curry, Co-Trustees of the Curry Family Trust Dated January 30, 2002, 898-161-56, $3,948.46; 16621973, Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Long Beach, Successor Trustee of the Kohn Family Trust, Dated June 27, 1990, 898-112-13, $6,024.95; 16622042, Jill D. Klontz and Timothy J. Klontz and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Jeanne M. Walker and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Harry L. Hamilton, 898-160-82, $3,326.23; 16622132, Jacklyn Zepeda, 898-151-55, $3,093.09; 16622139, Ronald W. Baucom and Olivia E. Baucom, 898-167-15, $1,694.42; 16622165, Ralph J. Cruz and Veronica M. Caracoza, 898-165-89, $2,496.66; 16622171, Judy S. H. Cheng and George H. J. Cheng, 898-142-68, $5,601.00; 16622232, David J. Feltman, Trustee and Subsequent Trustees of the David J. Feltman Trust, Dated July 11th 2017, 898-166-82, $2,361.25; 16622349, Sharon G. Higuera, 898-167-10, $3,326.23; 16622408, Kim A. Lawrence and Denise E. Bassett, 898-166-69, $4,053.06; 16622474, Liza B. Loyola and Gemma U. Rebamontan, 898-166-31, $3,412.28; 16622489, Joyce Aumock and Bonne M. Terrill, 898-160-37, $3,281.04; 16622637, Robert Earl Corns and Martha Lucia Hernandez-Corns, 898-146-95, $3,812.57; 16622652, Cynthia Ann Morrow, 898-163-85, $2,496.66; 16622682, Stanley A. Sigal and Riva K. Sigal, 898-164-55, $4,053.06; 16622771, Jaime H. Villacorta, 898-153-19, $4,140.97; 16622801, Jack Nixon and Joan D. Nixon, 898-168-74, $3,326.23; 16622865, John O. Perry and Lashon Mcclain-Rayford and Darrell B. Rayford, 898-162-99, $4,202.96; 16622904, Forrest D. Pratt and Grace D. Pratt, 898-126-97, $5,601.00; 16622952, William L. Kerns and Dicksie Whittington Kerns, 898-170-14, $2,353.82; 16622960, James L. Mullens and Jennifer A. Mullens, Trustees of the Mullens Family Trust Dated May 15, 1997, 898-146-46, $2,365.33; 16623113, H. D. Grelling and Elizabeth E. Grelling, 898-170-22, $3,812.57; 16623313, William R. Brown, 898-121-70, $7,425.99; 16623327, Eduardo M. Pastrana and Lina J. Pastrana, 898-163-90, $4,100.00; 16623333, Willarean Evans, 898-164-82, $2,543.60; 16623384, Edward Parleman and Denise F. Parleman, 898-168-59, $2,487.30; 16623391, Richard A. Wilson and Adela G. Wilson and Michael R. Wilson and Mark S. Wilson and Mireya Wilson and Jake G. Wilson and Ivette Wilson, 898-164-08, $3,326.23; 16623392, Gilbert A. Clark and Darlene L. Clark, 898-124-24, $4,607.79; 16623403, Eugene Rudolph and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Eugene Rudolph, 898-168-51, $2,496.66; 16623415, Miriam Jackson and Graeme Whittington, 898-168-27, $2,193.98; 16623462, Earl R. Ramsey and Viona C. Ramsey, 898-163-86, $1,748.36; 16623762, Albert H. Hofmann and Donna R. Hofmann, 898-130-43, $6,886.36; 16623844, Jesus J. Cuadra and Maria S. Cuadra, 898-150-26, $2,365.33; 16623926, Marjorie M. Hughes, 898-147-19, $2,365.33; 16623978, Norman K. Albertson and Marilyn E. Albertson, 898-171-23, $1,619.29; 16624101, Feliz Gulfin-Lagman, 898-170-75, $3,093.09; 16624384, Leman A. Smith and Henrietta Elmore-Smith, 898-154-98, $3,812.57; 16624501, Robert C. Moore, 898-166-89, $3,093.09; 16624908, Theresa R. Melton, 898-119-74, $9,321.74; 16625006, John O. Perry and Lashon Mcclain-Rayford and Darrell B. Rayford, 898-168-18, $3,654.49; 16625103, James L. Mullens and Jennifer A. Mullens, Trustees of the Mullens Family Trust, Dated May 15, 1997, 898-166-81, $2,365.33; 16625141, Annie P. Stanley, 898-165-92, $3,326.23; 16625173, Jeffery A. Williams and Michelle C. Williams, 898-166-08, $8,398.24; 16625343, David Gerald Schwartzkopf and Karen Marie Schwartzkopf, Co-Trustees of the Schwartzkopf Revocable Living Trust U/T/D 7/18/01, 898-153-18, $2,186.98; 16625436, Linda Kugler and Harvey J. Kugler, 898-166-94, $4,816.14; 16629267, Joyce J. Walton and Noreen T. Miura, 916-118-74, $2,365.33; 16656567, Toni M. Barnes, 898-168-45, $3,277.78; 16682578, Anne Frances Alayon Gregorio and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Paz B. Dajay, 898-113-85, $5,601.00; 16871176, James R. Moran, 898-157-29, $3,807.27; 17138116, Cynthia L. Marshall and George A. Marshall, 898-131-14, $6,903.47; 17704441, Leticia Mejia and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Leticia Mejia, 898-142-65, $6,903.47; 17722435, Kurt W. Jorgensen and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Kurt W. Jorgensen, 898-145-76, $3,525.14; 17743328, Bryan Carroll and Pauline Carroll, 898-114-96, $6,903.47; 17826304, Kai Cremata, 898-152-53, $3,812.57; 17948081, James May, 898-144-94, $4,462.11; 17953071, Omari Holland, 898-134-37, $6,903.47; 17967931, Mike Bergeron and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Mike Bergeron and Laura Cazier and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Laura Cazier, 898-138-77, $5,601.00; 18065087, Ruby Nell Knighton and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of Ruby Nell Knighton, 898-162-49, $5,601.00. Exhibit “A-1”: Contract No., Vacation Plan No., Undivided Interest, Condo Unit No. or NA, Vacation Plan, Season, Frequency; 16617278, R102-C05, 1/3366, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Annual; 16617301, R202-E31, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16617311, R202-D09, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16617370, R310-F04, 1/3366, na, Surfcrest, Prime, Annual; 16617671, O310-F50, 1/6732, n/a, Surfcrest, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16617683, E210-E49, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16617853, R210-E35, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16617888, R301-D02, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16617908, R210-E38, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16617997, O315-D20, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16618034, R311-D08, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16618040, R315-D39, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16618213, R311-D25, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16618266, O309-D15, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16618353, E210-E51, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16618357, R303-D24, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16618406, R301-D28, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16618458, R209-D15, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16618691, R413-D24, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16618715, R413-D09, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16618732, R409-D35, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16618827, R407-D30, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16618881, R409-D, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16619094, O401-D22, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16619102, R401-D33, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16619152, R403-D38, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16619194, O39-D20, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16619208, R409-D27, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16619251, O405-D21, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16619366, O42-F47, 1/6732, n/a, Surfcrest, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16619475, E306-E49, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16619567, R402-F01, 1/3366, n/a, Surfcrest, Prime, Annual; 16619591, R307-D01, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16619604, E308-F18, 1/6732, n/a, Surfcrest, Prime, Even Year Biennial; 16619655, O200-E47, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16619686, E303-D39, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16619793, R413-D08, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16619935, R400-F49, 1/3366, n/a, Surfcrest, High, Annual; 16619984, E204-E43, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16620020, R212-E33, 1/3366TH, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16620129, R318-E41, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16620146, E318-E25, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16620255, O316-E28, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16620380, R307-D12, 1/3366TH, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16620400, R206-E50, 1/3366TH, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16620404, R307-D14, 1/3366TH, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16620412, O316-E24, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16620471, E204-E12, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Even Year Biennial; 16620591, R204-E19, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16620983, R414-E36, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16620998, R102-C15, 1/3366, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Annual; 16621047, R208-E01, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16621080, O308-F51, 1/6732, n/a, Surfcrest, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16621086, R322-E50, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16621109, R406-E07, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16621236, E406-E30, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16621265, R404-E18, 1/3366TH, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16621297, O318-E48, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16621315, R412-E37, 1/3366TH, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16621397, R404-E07, 1/3366TH, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16621403, E316-E31, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16621723, R102-C41, 1/3366TH, n/a, Sunset, High, Annual; 16621727, O318-E18, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16621737, R304-E07, 1/3366TH, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16621811, R110-C30, 1/3366TH, n/a, Sunset, High, Annual; 16621827, E224-C04, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Even Year Biennial; 16621895, E416-E44, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16621973, R108-C09, 1/3366, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Annual; 16622042, E224-C23, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, High, Even Year Biennial; 16622132, O302-E17, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16622139, O216-C09, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16622165, O214-C46, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16622171, R415-D04, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16622232, E312-E37, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16622349, E112-C24, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sunset, High, Even Year Biennial; 16622408, O226-C45, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sunset, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16622474, O222-C43, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sunset, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16622489, O220-C06, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16622637, O305-D19, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16622652, O222-C18, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16622682, O220-C10, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16622771, O402-F46, 1/6732ND, n/a, Surfcrest, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16622801, E216-C37, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sunset, High, Even Year Biennial; 16622865, O218-C19, 1/6732ND, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16622904, R305-D14, 1/3366TH, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16622952, E308-F36, 1/6732, n/a, Surfcrest, High, Even Year Biennial; 16622960, E303-D19, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Even Year Biennial; 16623113, E404-E30, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16623313, R216-C48, 1/3366, n/a, Sunset, High, Annual; 16623327, E226-C08, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Even Year Biennial; 16623333, E226-C17, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Even Year Biennial; 16623384, O402-F04, 1/6732, n/a, Surfcrest, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 16623391, E226-C12, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Even Year Biennial; 16623392, R226-C47, 1/3366, n/a, Sunset, High, Annual; 16623403, O216-C34, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16623415, O400-F33, 1/6732, n/a, Surfcrest, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16623462, E222-C19, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Even Year Biennial; 16623762, R312-E03, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16623844, E302-E47, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16623926, O305-D49, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16623978, O407-D40, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16624101, E307-D38, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16624384, E316-E25, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Even Year Biennial; 16624501, O409-D44, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16624908, R212-E05, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 16625006, E310-F37, 1/6732, n/a, Surfcrest, High, Even Year Biennial; 16625103, O311-D38, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16625141, E214-C48, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, High, Even Year Biennial; 16625173, E220-C16, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, Prime, Even Year Biennial; 16625343, E402-F45, 1/6732, n/a, Surfcrest, High, Even Year Biennial; 16625436, E112-C26, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, High, Even Year Biennial; 16629267, E109-A19, 1/102, 090, Preferred, N/A, Even Year Biennial; 16656567, O112-C46, 1/6732, n/a, Sunset, High, Odd Year Biennial; 16682578, R200-E28, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 16871176, O406-E33, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Odd Year Biennial; 17138116, R313-D23, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 17704441, R415-D01, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 17722435, E400-F21, 1/6732, n/a, Surfcrest, Prime, Even Year Biennial; 17743328, R202-E37, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 17826304, O204-E06, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Odd Year Biennial; 17948081, E207-D20, 1/6732, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Even Year Biennial; 17953071, R322-E40, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, High, Annual; 17967931, R407-D21, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual; 18065087, R315-D14, 1/3366, n/a, Sea Breeze, Prime, Annual.

Published in the Dana Point Times, August 25, September 1, 8, 2023.

