Nomination Period for City Council Candidates Begins Today

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Today is the first day candidates can be nominated for office in this year’s General Election, which includes seats for Districts 4 and 5 for Dana Point City Council.

Candidates may be nominated by registered voters in their district between Monday, July 13 and 5 p.m. on Friday, August 7.

In 2018, Districts 1, 2 and 3 voted in Councilmembers Joe Muller, Richard Viczorek and Jamey Federico, respectively, and they are currently serving their four-year terms. This year, constituents in Districts 4 and 5 will vote for their representatives. Councilmembers Debra Lewis and Paul Wyatt hold at-large seats that Districts 4 and 5 will replace. The Dana Point City Council election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. Should Councilmembers Wyatt and Lewis choose to run for re-election, they would compete for the Fourth District seat.

The City of Dana Point transitioned to a districted election system and sequence for city council elections after a vote held during the May 15, 2018 council meeting. Prior to the vote, the city operated under an at-large election process. This year will be the first election for Districts 4 and 5.

More information on Dana Point’s districts can be viewed here.

So far, three candidates have announced their intention to run. In District 5, Michael Villar, a 17-year Capistrano Beach resident, and former Councilmember John Tomlinson, have filed paperwork indicating their candidacy. In District 4, Michael Frost, who has been involved with the Dana Point Traffic Improvement Subcommittee and Lantern Village Association, has also indicated his run.

“Candidate information packets and nomination papers may be obtained at the city clerk’s office at Dana Point City Hall, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203,” said Kathy Ward, Dana Point City Clerk. “If any incumbent has not filed nomination papers by Friday, Aug. 7, the nomination period is extended to Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m.”

More information for prospective candidates can be found here.