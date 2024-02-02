By Kevin Caparoso, C. Jayden Smith and Staff

Dana Point Art Map to Be Distributed

Dana Point Arts & Culture Ambassadors are launching the inaugural Dana Point Art Map, which is expected to be distributed across the city early this month, according to a press release.

The map marks the artistic and cultural points-of-interest across Dana Point, which include the Watermen’s Plaza, Seasonal Maiden Statues and Elephant Parade at the Dana Bay Gallery.

“Dana Point’s scenic beauty has long been the subject of artists who have left their

mark here,” said Arts Ambassador Alex Wilson in the release. “The map is a

convenient way to share what makes Dana Point so special and help residents and

visitors alike discover these unique attractions.”

Accompanying the map will be a 2024 calendar of events and a secondary map detailing where to find the Dana Point Historical Society’s Historic Walking Tours.

To learn more, visit danapoint-arts.com.

Who Turned Out the Lights?

Some residents in San Clemente experienced power outages at varying times from Sunday, Jan. 28, to Tuesday, Jan.30, as San Diego Gas & Electric announced “planned outages … to allow crews to carry out essential repairs at a local substation.”

“Every year, we schedule thousands of system upgrades and maintenance work to ensure the continuous delivery of safe and reliable service to our customers throughout the region,” SDG&E said on its website, adding that an estimated 18,000 customers ultimately would be affected in San Clemente.

There was considerable confusion in San Clemente about who would and wouldn’t be affected by the outages, as attested by numerous posts by residents on the San Clemente Life Facebook page. Two areas of the city were dark for about 10 hours from Sunday night to Monday morning, and another experienced an outage on Tuesday morning.

“The past 10 hours were just a little reminder that the very fabric of society is kept alive by a wire,” one San Clemente Life Facebook member posted on Monday. “The San ‘Clementeocalypse’ is over. Go about your day and life as usual.”

There were also planned outages over the past week that affected some residents in San Juan Capistrano and Laguna Niguel.

Davies Opens OC District Office in SJC

Assemblywoman Laurie Davies celebrated the grand opening of her new Orange County District Office in San Juan Capistrano on Friday, Jan. 26.

The office is located at 32332 Camino Capistrano, Suite 102A, in San Juan.

Davies represents the 74th Assembly District, which includes Dana Point, Laguna Niguel, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano in South Orange County, extending through Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, Vista and part of Fallbrook in North San Diego County.

Rotary Club Car Show Rescheduled

The 21st edition of the Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano’s annual Car Show will return to its customary venue on the grass field at the SJC Sports Park on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The show was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3, but event organizers postponed it for a week because of expected heavy rain this weekend. The event remains weather-dependent.

College honors

Freshman James Benton of San Clemente was named to the Dean’s LIst for the fall semester at the University of Nebraska’s College of Engineering, and sophomore Ashten Mae Scheppers-Barr of San Clemente was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester for the University of Nebraska’s College of Education and Human Sciences.