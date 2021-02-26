News Next Door: Vandalism of Mission San Juan Capistrano Under Investigation

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

An overnight break-in at Mission San Juan Capistrano on Friday, Feb. 19, is being investigated, as Mechelle Lawrence Adams, the landmark’s executive director, said eight individuals vandalized the historic site, busting in doors and climbing on the grounds.

The incident, said to have occurred at 3:33 a.m., delaying the Mission from opening on time on Friday morning, was reportedly caught on surveillance video, according to Adams, who declined to share further details of the vandalism.

#OCSDPIO Investigators are looking for information reference a break-in that occurred early this morning at Mission San Juan Capistrano. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iXqcE667Zk — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) February 19, 2021

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the incident is under investigation, but had no details to share as of this posting.

The apparent breaking and entering comes after the historic site recently dealt with the front entrance being vandalized in a separate incident. The Mission had recently reopened for a second time following a temporary closure forced by the stay-at-home order previously instituted throughout much of California.

Adams said while the past year has been hard, she believes staff and supporters of the Mission will get through it.

“Each of these occasions reminds us of the sturdiness of the Mission,” Adams said.

Adams said Mission staff and supporters will do what is necessary to move forward, and the outpouring of support from the community after the latest incident is a reminder that the site means a lot to people.

“These distractions do hurt our morale,” she said.

Adams asked people to respect the buildings and history of the Mission, and said everyone needs to be a caretaker for what can be considered the heartbeat of San Juan.

“Come and visit the Mission,” Adams said.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

