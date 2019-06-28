Zara Flores, Dana Point Times

Incoming San Clemente High School senior Genavieve Koenigshofer has been selected to serve as the 2019-2020 student advisor to the Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees.

“I am honored to have the responsibility of protecting my fellow scholars’ rights to a quality education,” Koenigshofer said in a press release. “I believe public education enables young people to rise above their station and fight for a better life, and thus is vital to the American Dream.”

Koenigshofer replaces Mona Amirseyedian, who recently completed her one-year term on the board and is entering her senior year at Tesoro High School. As student advisor, Koenigshofer will sit among the trustees during CUSD’s regular and special board meetings, representing the district’s nearly 50,000 students.

“Students such as Genavieve serve as an invaluable resource,” Board President Gila Jones said in the release. “Their perspective does so much to strengthen our organization and ensures our unwavering commitment to student success.”