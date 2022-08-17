New San Mateo Fishing Vessel Joins Dana Wharf Fleet

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: With the addition of the 50-foot New San Mateo fishing vessel on Aug. 13, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching now has 18 boats operating out of the Dana Point Harbor. Photo: Courtesy of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching

By Breeana Greenberg

A new fishing vessel has joined the Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching fleet to maximize fishing time for customers.

With the addition of the 50-foot Ms. Magoo, now dubbed the New San Mateo, on Aug. 13, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching now has 18 boats operating out of the Dana Point Harbor.

“This vessel has the distinction of being one of the fastest boats in the Southern California fleet, which will decrease travel time for customers, and of course that means it maximizes fishing time,” Donna Kalez, chief operating officer for Dana Wharf, said in a recent media release.

“We can also use the boat for private whale and dolphin watching, as well as pelagic bird watching,” Kalez added.

Kalez said that the new vessel has lots of room. While the Coast Guard limit is 28 passengers, Dana Wharf plans to keep the limit at 18 passengers.

The New San Mateo is the only Dana Wharf vessel to have a refrigerated salt water (RSW) spray brine fish hold to keep anglers’ catch especially cold throughout the fishing trip, explained Mike Hansen, who operates the Dana Wharf landing with his sister, Donna Kalez.

“Our customers will experience yacht-style fishing on this new 50-foot by 16-foot platform,” Hansen said. “Dana Wharf anglers are going to love this boat. Fast, big, wide, the bait capacity it has and the RSW. We are thrilled to add this to our fleet.”

On the New San Mateo’s first day in service for the Dana Wharf, anglers caught 40 dorado and five yellowtail out of the Dana Point Harbor, according to a company Facebook post.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

