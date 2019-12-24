Collin Breaux, Dana Point Times

Community Seedlings Preschool, a private preschool, is scheduled to open in summer 2020.

It will have a social constructivist curriculum and hold classes at Palisades United Methodist Church (27002 Camino De Estrella), though the school will be independent of the church.

Student instruction will be held in indoors classrooms and also outdoors, incorporating play activities, group interactions and other educational approaches. Children will move throughout different parts of the campus during the day to receive comprehensive learning.

“We want their love of learning to blossom here through art, science, math, literacy, technology and meaningful interaction with the new site’s expansive outdoor environment,” said Carrie Conti Fetter, co-founder and director, in a news release.

Community Seedlings is for ages 2 ½ to 5 ½. The curriculum is inspired by the Reggio Emilia philosophy of teaching, learning and advocacy for children that originated in Northern Italy, according to the news release.

The public will be able to take a tour of the facility on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 10:15 until 11:15 a.m. Visit learningcommunities.org/welcome-to-community-seedlings to learn more about the school and enroll. People interested in the school can also contact Fetter by email at cfetter@learningcommunities.org.