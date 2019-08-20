Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Dana Point will have a new chief of police, following the promotion of Lt. Margie Sheehan.

Lt. Kirsten Monteleone, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, will formally join Dana Point’s police services on Aug. 30. Sheehan will go on to serve as the executive aide to Sheriff Don Barnes.

“Lt. Sheehan has been a tremendous asset to Dana Point and she will be missed. Her dedication to the community was evident in all she did,” said Dana Point City Manager Mark Denny. “We wish her the very best as she moves up into the Sheriff’s Office and congratulate her for taking on more leadership responsibility in the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.”

Sheehan took over leadership in Dana Point after Lt. Russ Chilton retired in Spring 2018. She carries about 25 years of experience working in law enforcement, including serving in the U.S. Marine Corps at El Toro Air Station.

According to a press release issued by the City of Dana Point, Monteleone is 24-year veteran of law enforcement. Her previous experience in Dana Point includes patrol operations and serving as the Administrative Deputy. She has worked in a variety of operational assignments including court operations, corrections, field training bureau and Strategy Accountability Focus Evaluation (SAFE) Division. Monteleone holds a Master of Science degree in Emergency Services Management from California State University, Long Beach, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Fullerton.

“Like Lt. Sheehan before her, Lt. Monteleone will also have some big shoes to fill and I am confident in her ability to exceed Dana Point’s expectations for leadership of our police force,” Denny said. “Her previous experience in Dana Point will serve her well, as will her drive and professionalism. We are very proud to be able to continue to attract quality leaders from the Sheriff’s Department like Lt. Sheehan and Lt. Monteleone.”