New Lash Studio Opens in Lantern District

By Lillian Boyd

Doors to Artistic Volume Lashes in Dana Point officially opened on Monday, March 29. Founded by Alma Valladares, Artistic Volume Lashes aims to bridge the gap between an innovative technique of eyelash extension application and a spa-like experience.

Eyelash extensions are a fast-growing niche, particularly in South Orange County. With her esthetician background and experience in organizing lash technician events and competitions, Valladares says her new studio creates a relaxing environment for her clients in addition to the expert application of lashes—setting her apart from most lash studios.

“I’ve brought judges together from all over the world,” Valladares said. “These events showcased the newest technology, techniques and products. I learned what the best of the best is.”

Priding herself in the precision and quality of lash application, Valladares says that maintaining the health of the natural lash while accentuating one’s features is most important.

“I look at your eye shape, I see what you have, and I’ll work to enhance your eyes,” Valladares said. “We taper and blend the lashes. We want the client’s eyes to pop without the lashes distracting from their appearance.”

Valladares, who grew up in Dana Point, first opened her business in Newport Beach, after a career in freelance makeup and going to school to be a facialist.

“After being (in Newport Beach) for three years, I knew I wanted to move to my hometown of Dana Point,” she said.

Valladares adds that she finds joy in teaching others and will be launching AVL Academy to teach prospective technicians how to apply lashes. With lash extensions becoming more popular and the business becoming more competitive, Valladares says it’s still important for her to be uplifting and supportive within the lash community.

“A lot of women make up the lash industry. I believe women should help each other,” Valladares said. “Before the pandemic, we did meet-up groups. But we always to try help each other, especially through the pandemic. I want to continue that by collaborating with other businesses. I want to give back to the city.”

Artistic Volume Lashes is located at 34192 Violet Lantern, Ste. #3, Dana Point. For more information, call 949.573.1023 or visit artisticvolumelashes.com.

