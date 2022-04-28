New Coastal Seafood Restaurant to Bring Shareable Menu, Social Dining to Dana Point

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Outer Reef, a new coastal seafood restaurant by Chef John Tesar at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, is set to open on Friday, April 29.

The restaurant will offer a distinct West Coast spin on favorite dishes from Tesar’s seafood restaurant Spoon Bar and Kitchen in Dallas, with a menu focused on the philosophy of mostly raw, barely touched and lightly cooked preparation.

The restaurant was scheduled to open in 2020 but was delayed because of COVID-19. Outer Reef is part of the hotel’s recent $25 million renovations, which included makeovers to 378 guestrooms.

“Basically, I was asked to do this restaurant to make it not a hotel restaurant, within a hotel,” said Tesar, a four-time, James Beard-nominated chef.

Initially, Tesar had hoped to create a highly focused, high-end seafood restaurant serving ultra-fine dining. However, he said that with COVID, he had to rethink and modify the concept. Outer Reef will still offer a fine dining experience, but Tesar emphasized the aspect of sharing dishes at the restaurant.



Chef John Tesar will open Outer Reef, a new coastal seafood restaurant at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa on Friday, April 29. Outer Reef’s menu will feature a selection of mostly raw, barely touched and lightly cooked dishes. Photos: Courtesy of Kevin Marple

“The menu is elevated, yet approachable and very shareable,” Tesar described. “A group of people can come in for dinner and order a whole fish, a lobster and a steak and enjoy a little bit of everything, in a way creating their own tasting menu. It’s more social than sitting behind a table for three hours and doing a multi-course tasting menu.”

The menu will be split into three main categories: raw dishes, barely touched dishes, and lightly cooked dishes in addition to salads, pastas, steaks and sides. The menu will vary based on seasonality and availability, using fresh seafood sourced from the West Coast.

Outer Reef will also feature dry-aged steak from Tesar’s steakhouse, Knife, with dry-aged bone-in ribeye, sirloin and prime filet of beef.

“I tailored this menu towards the change in the style of dining and what I believe to be the way people want to eat these days,” Tesar said.

“I think our guests will be pleasantly surprised by the unique perspective we’ve put on classically prepared recipes,” he continued. “All of the fish is indigenous to this ocean, so in that sense, it will be familiar, but we’ve done things differently with a scrupulous attention to detail.”

The restaurant’s design incorporates coastal elements throughout the space, according to Tesar. Outer Reef also has an outdoor patio with five firepits.

“The restaurant was designed like a beautiful beach house in the Hamptons, because that’s where I grew up,” he said. “Everything is white and blue with clean lines, but it’s also very fun and whimsical, as if you’re visiting someone’s beautiful beach house.”

The public opening on Friday will offer limited seating while the restaurant “gets up to full speed.” Tesar will be in town, cooking at the restaurant.

“Especially if you like steak and seafood and great socializing and a great patio, it’s a great place to just come eat and drink, get some snacks to eat,” Tesar said. “It’s just another waterfront hang in Dana Point, and great, great food.”

The restaurant will offer dinner to start, but there are plans to eventually offer breakfast and lunch. Outer Reef will be open 5-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Reservations are available at OpenTable.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

