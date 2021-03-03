New Clinic Offers IVs and Injections for Wellness

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

A medical clinic specializing in vitamin IV and injection therapy is now open in Dana Point. The Hydration Room, founded by Dr. Brett Florie, offers services designed to help alleviate common ailments such as fatigue, immune support, low energy, lack of sleep, sore muscles or chronic pain.

The clinic is Orange County’s first vitamin IV and injection therapy clinic specializing in naturopathic and allopathic medicine. Dr. Florie, a board-certified anesthesiologist, says he opened The Hydration Room in 2014 after seeing his friends and family spend time and money at the ER for common ailments that he could have helped alleviate with electrolyte fluids and proprietary blends of vitamins.

Dr. Florie holds a Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine from Western University and finished his residency training at USC in the field of Anesthesiology, obtaining dual medical degrees in osteopathic and allopathic medicine. Currently, he is a practicing anesthesiologist and pain specialist at several local Orange County surgery centers and hospitals.

With more than a dozen clinics in the Southern California region, The Hydration Room has positioned itself as a leader in preventative care, says Shaun Hayward, the clinic’s director of operations. The Dana Point clinic is the 13th location.

“Whether you’re seeking relief from sore muscles or chronic pain, suffering from a cold or flu, battling a migraine, experiencing jet lag, waking up from a long night of over-indulgence, or just low in energy, vitamin IV hydration and injection therapy is the quickest way to improve your symptoms and get you back to feeling your best,” Hayward said.

Most clients are healthy individuals looking to improve their day-to-day life by reducing fatigue, stress, improving their immune system, supplementing their workout routines, Hayward said. She says that from 40% to 50% of their patients are dealing with chronic illnesses such as cancer, Crohn’s Disease, Lyme disease, autoimmune diseases and malabsorption issues.

All patients fill out a health history and are evaluated by a nurse who checks vital signs. Clients also sign a consent form that lists possible risks of vein infection, bruising or allergic reaction.

“As part of the patient experience, each individual meets with a registered nurse who reviews medical history and designs a customized IV or injection treatment,” Hayward said. “The nurse or physician will then place the IV, and you will be seated in our spacious and comfortable lounge, where we have complimentary water, tea, Netflix and WiFi.”

Administering IV hydrating therapies often takes less than 30 minutes depending on the patient’s hydration status and needs. Injection therapy is administered in a private room by physicians or nursing staff in less than five minutes.

Injection therapies range from $25 to $75. IV therapies range from $80 to $250. There are memberships in which clients can receive up to 25% off therapies depending on how often they come in per month. The Hydration Room does not currently accept insurance, but some insurance companies offer reimbursements upon receiving a copy of a receipt, since it is a fully licensed medical clinic.

“Your health is really all that matters,” Hayward said. “How can we prevent health issues from happening? We are in the business of being proactive, not reactive.”

For more information, visit thehydrationroom.com or call 949.218.4079. The clinic is located at 34255 Pacific Coast Highway Suite 116, Dana Point.

