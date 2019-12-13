Music Preserves Recognized at CUSD Board Meeting

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

After being recognized as Extra Milers during a regular meeting of the Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Dec. 11, Anthony Small—one of the founders of the Music Preserves Foundation, along with Patti Compton—said they are delighted to present their music history program to students at Wood Canyon Elementary.

Small and Compton are also active with high school students when it comes to festivals and the Merry Monarch event, a musical and seasonal event that raises money for CUSD music programs.

“We’re so appreciative to be recognized for our pilot program that we’ve brought into Wood Canyon Elementary,” Compton said after the recognition at the Board of Trustees meeting. “It was our first time working with the students in this way, and we’re just happy (the CUSD Board of Trustees) is recognizing us at this (regular meeting).”

The foundation provides valuable music and arts education and cultural learning opportunities for local students and the community, Compton said in previous a Music Preserves Foundation press release.

“Music is about connection, and there is a great opportunity to capture the allure of the music that flows through Dana Point and use it to create educational opportunities and forge greater connection and understanding through music,” Compton said.

Small said they are happy with what they’ve accomplished and look forward to continued support from the community so they can bring programs to more students.