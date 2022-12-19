Music Preserves Foundation, the local nonprofit that aims to share an appreciation for various musical genres and the cultures from which they originate, is set to receive a $25,000 grant from the Dr. Seuss Foundation in 2023.

The grant will be used to develop and implement an online American Music History course, building on the Preserve Foundation’s in-school American Music History course.

“We are proud to have been vetted by an education organization as renowned as the Dr. Seuss Foundation and look forward to working together to realize our shared vision,” Patti Compton, president and co-founder of Music Preserves Foundation, said in a media release.

(From left) Patti Compton and Anthony Small, founders of Music Preserves Foundation, have worked with students to develop an appreciation for various musical genres through their local nonprofit. Photo: Courtesy of Music Preserves Foundation

The online course will explore the history of American music from blues and jazz to country and rock and roll, from soul music and southern rock to punk, rap and grunge.

“Students will gain understanding of the meaning, implication, and impact of historical events and the connections between music and societal, cultural and historical contexts,” Music Preserves explained in its announcement of the grant.

The course will be designed for students in grades seven through 12 and will be developed on the Canvas education platform. On Canvas, students will engage with recorded lectures, music playlists, video content, reading excerpts, quizzes, activities and discussion questions.

The nonprofit will develop the course in spring 2023 with the aim of piloting the program in the Capistrano Unified School District in the fall. The course will then be available for licensing to districts across Orange County.

“The goal of the online course,” Compton said in an email, “is to reach many more students with our impactful American Music and Cultural History course.”