Music Preserves Announces Online Course for American Music and Culture

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Music Preserves Foundation has announced the launch of their online American Music and Cultural History course on Monday, August 24.

The online course explores the history and cultural significance of American music through lectures, storytelling, music, history, geography and art as students build a timeline of American music.

The lessons, which are targeted for students in grades 7-12, integrate music appreciation with United States history and cultural studies. Developed for optimal distance-learning, the course is designed as a 12-week course in which students will receive one lesson and music playlist per week, including activities, discussion questions, video content, quizzes and a timeline of music history in the context of American history. Students will learn the history of blues, jazz, rock and roll, the British Invasion, soul music, country, rap, punk and more.

A version of the course was piloted in the fall of 2019 in Capistrano Unified School District.

“Music Preserves Foundation is in discussions with several school districts in Orange County and has plans to implement the course in local schools as early as 2021,” said Patti Compton, president of Music Preserves Foundation.

Music Preserves Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Compton and Anthony Small that aims to inspire and educate the community through the preservation and presentation of music by providing cultural enrichment opportunities for the community and educational music and cultural history programs for students in Orange County.

To learn more and enroll in the American Music and Cultural History online course for fall 2020, visit musicpreserves.org/curriculum.