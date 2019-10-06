Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

On Oct. 27, the Orange Coast Harley Owners Group and Orange County Harley-Davidson will hold the 8th annual Injured Warrior Appreciation Run (IWAR). The Warrior Foundation Freedom Station is a nonprofit organization that provides support services and transitional housing to injured members of the military.

For the past 15 years, Warrior Foundation Freedom Station has provided assistance to four main groups of warriors: the seriously injured just returning home from war; those suffering from post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injury; those undergoing physical or occupational therapy; and warriors who have been medically retired and remain in the community. To serve this last group, the foundation opened Freedom Station—a unique transitional housing residence that provides injured warriors with a supportive environment for healing, personal growth, and preparation for the transition to civilian life.

Hundreds of flag-flying bikers participate in a patriotic ride that stretches for miles down Interstate 5 and are escorted by Fueled by the Fallen, a group of memorial Chevrolet Camaros inscribed with the names of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

All motorcyclists are invited to register on the IWAR web site at injuredwarriorride.com. Fees are $35 for a single rider and $25 for a passenger. Tickets include lunch, a commemorative pin for the first 500 registrants, and a ride T-shirt. Non-riders are welcome to join in the festivities at Lakeview Park, including a ceremony, meet-and-greet with veterans, live music, food, games and vendors. Opportunity drawing tickets are also currently available to win a new Harley-Davidson 2020 Sportster, donated by Orange County Harley-Davidson. Tickets can be purchased at the dealership and at the event.

The ride will depart from OC Harley-Davidson in Irvine, head south on I-5 to exit at Cristianitos Road/Camp Pendleton, turn around and enter I-5 North to conclude in Orange.