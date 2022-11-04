More County Vote Centers to Open Saturday

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

With the midterm elections just days away, all of Orange County’s Vote Centers are set to open, starting Saturday morning, Nov. 5.

A handful of the Vote Centers across the county opened on Oct. 29, including the community centers in Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, but on Saturday, voters will have several more locations to drop off or fill out their ballots.

Additional locations include Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Dana Point, The Volate hotel in San Clemente, and the Capistrano Unified School District offices in San Juan, just to name a few.

Vote Centers throughout the county will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Saturday through Monday, Nov. 7. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day, the Vote Centers will open at 7 a.m., and give voters until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots.

As of Friday morning, Nov. 4, a total of 353,784 vote-by-mail ballots had been returned to the Orange County Registrar of Voters. Nearly 1.85 million ballots were issued this year, according to the registrar’s office.

Of the ballots returned so far, 141,179 of them were filled out by the county’s registered Democrats, while another 127,843 ballots were from registered Republicans.

Check below for a full list of the county’s Vote Centers in Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, as well as locations for the ballot Drop Boxes.

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

DANA POINT

Vote Centers Dana Point Community Center, 34052 Del Obispo Street Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Vote Center, 33501 Stonehill Drive OC Sailing & Events Center, 34451 Ensenada Place

Drop Boxes Dana Point Branch Library, 33841 Niguel Road Dana Point City Hall, 33282 Golden Lantern



SAN CLEMENTE

Vote Centers San Clemente Community Center, 100 N. Calle Seville Los Mares Plaza, 641B Camino De Los Mares Shorecliffs Terrace—Mobile Home Park, 3000 Calle Nuevo The Volare, 111 Avenida de la Estrella

Drop Boxes Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park, 560 Avenida Vista Hermosa San Clemente City Hall, 910 Calle Negocio San Clemente Municipal Golf Course, 150 E. Avenida Magdalena



SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

Vote Centers San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino Del Avion Capistrano Unified School District, 33122 Valle Road La Sala Auditorium, 31495 El Camino Real Reata Park and Event Center, 28632 Ortega Highway

Drop Boxes La Sala Auditorium, 31495 El Camino Real



