Whimsical jigsaw puzzle company MonsterWave announced that its latest surf- and beach-themed puzzle will be in honor of the 60th anniversary of The Endless Summer and the inaugural Dana Point Film Festival.

The Dana Point Film Festival (DPFF) will launch its inaugural event from May 4 through May 7, featuring a screening of The Endless Summer, free to festivalgoers, as a tribute to the documentary’s 60-year history as an iconic surf film.

The surf documentary, directed by Bruce Brown, follows surfers Mike Hynson and Robert August on a worldwide surf trip. The documentary was filmed in 1963, screened in auditoriums in 1964 and released internationally in 1966.

The new 500-piece puzzle depicting the movie’s iconic poster will be available online and at Southern California surf shops and gift stores in late April.

For every puzzle that MonsterWave sells, the South County-based company gives a portion of the proceeds to local nonprofit partners that work to support and preserve surf breaks depicted in the company’s puzzles. MonsterWave will donate a portion of the proceeds from The Endless Summer puzzle to the Dana Point Film Festival.

In addition to The Endless Summer Puzzle, MonsterWave sells puzzles depicting San Onofre’s Old Man’s surf break, Lower Trestles and Doheny State Beach.

To reduce the use of plastic in packaging, the pieces are enclosed in a drawstring bag. The retail price for the jigsaw puzzle will be $19.99, and can be found at monsterwavecompany.com.