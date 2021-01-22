SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Monarch Hills Association neighbors are teaming up with Family Assistance Ministries (FAM) and the Dana Point Senior Center to coordinate a canned food drive on Saturday, February 6, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

While the association previously has worked with the Dana Point Senior Center, this will be its first time working with FAM. Robin Main, who serves on the Monarch Hills Association Board of Directors, says the residents noticed that food banks struggled to hold regular food drives.

“We saw a need to serve the elderly and homeless people, and FAM’s mission really aligned with how we felt,” Main said. “This is an organization that is promoting healthy, sustainable food drives. Vulnerable people need healthy food, too.”

FAM is a nonprofit organization assisting those in need in Orange County with resources for food, shelter and personal supportive counsel and aid, helping clients bridge the gap from dependency to self-sufficiency. The Dana Point Senior Center works to provide critical services in South Orange County to seniors by offering Meals on Wheels, case management, transportation and lunches.

Main credits FAM for providing the truck, as well as volunteers to sort through donations.

“They’re doing a lot of the work, like providing five volunteers that will help with sorting and traffic directing,” Main said. “They’ve been wonderful to work with. I’ve got to give them kudos.”

The no-contact food dropoff will implement social distancing and masks. Canned soups with protein, granola bars, cereals, packaged noodles, canned vegetables and fruit, healthy snacks and juice boxes are preferred for donations.

For additional information or questions, Main will be the on-site contact and can be reached at 949.230.7270. The food drive will be held at the Monarch Hills Club House at 58 Corniche Drive, Dana Point.

