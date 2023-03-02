During its fundraising efforts, Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary donated more than $130,000 in medical equipment and supplies for Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn nation.

Through its Sizzling Sevilla Night Gala and Glory to Ukraine Gala, two disaster relief grants from Rotary District 5320 and donations from the local community and San Clemente Evening Rotary Club, the local Rotary purchased five ambulances, each stocked with medical staplers and staples, anticoagulants, antibiotics and other medical supplies, as well as three ultrasound machines and refrigerators for use in the ambulances.

The Monarch Beach Rotary worked closely with Rotary clubs in Lviv, Mykolaiv and Munich-Bavaria, which coordinated the efforts of multiple Rotary clubs in Germany.

The ambulances and supplies have been donated to emergency services in the cities of Bashtanka, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Okachiv, Ukraine, where fighting is ongoing.

The Rotary also provided $25,000 in canned goods for Mykolaiv residents and lights for a surgical suite in a bombed community hospital.

The Rotary will continue its efforts to support communities in need with its upcoming “Make Some Magic” gala on April 14 at the Crown Valley Community Center. Proceeds from the gala will benefit children’s charities and local and international projects.

For more information on the upcoming event, contact heathergillion@gmail.com or visit danapointrotary.org to purchase tickets.