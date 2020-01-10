Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary (MBSR) will see new leadership beginning on July 1, 2020.

Assistant City Manager Mike Killebrew has held the role of president. Brandon Wise will assume that role in July, and Michael Upp will take over in 2021. New leadership also includes Ludwig Cibelli (vice president), Linda Hess (treasurer) and Ryan Krause (secretary).

Rotary International (RI) is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.

RI is the largest service organization in the world, with more than 1.22 million Rotarians in more than 37,000 Rotary Clubs. MBSR was chartered in 1988, and members have met weekly ever since.

In the new year, MSBR will once again host the “Diamond Dig at Baby Beach” for the Festival of Whales’ first Sunday, March 8. Starting at noon, children can dig for treasure, toys and prizes. One lucky winner will dig for a piece of diamond jewelry, donated by Marinelli Fine Jewelry.

According to a news release, MBSR is reorganizing its large fundraising efforts. The club has organized Lobsterfest for the past decade and will be unveiling a new project shortly.

The MBSR meets every Wednesday at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa. Some of the nonprofit organizations that the club has supported are the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group, the Boys and Girls Club of Capistrano Valley, Just Like Me Foundation, The Dana Point Senior Center, Shea Therapeutic Riding Center and more.

For more information, visit monarchbeachsunriserotary.com.