Military Support Group Benefits from Halloween Display

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Lillian Boyd

The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group (DPSG) is the beneficiary of a unique Pirates of the Caribbean display at the “Stanley Haus,” located at 8 Oak Ridge Circle in Aliso Viejo.

The Stanley family, longtime supporters and “Friends of the Fifth,” created the Disney-inspired display to entertain local communities and support DPSG by collecting donations from those who come to enjoy this fantastic site.

The colorful front yard displays are fully animated and brightly lit at night. The pirate scenarios utilize several neighboring properties on the cul-de-sac, and children living there dress up as Pirates and offer hot cocoa and treats to weekend visitors.

The Stanley home can be located by following this link: goo.gl/maps/JR3ncuy5NusErcA69.

The DPSG is a nonprofit organization comprised of grassroots volunteers who support servicemembers and their families from the 5th Marine Regiment and the Wounded Warriors Battalion West at Camp Pendleton. It currently has over 350 volunteers from all walks of life. Ages vary from high schoolers to senior citizens and everyone in between. For more information or to become a volunteer or to donate, visit their website, danapoint5thmarines.com.

Featured Image: A Halloween display at the “Stanley Haus” in Aliso Viejo has raised awareness and money for the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group. Photo: Courtesy of DPSG

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

