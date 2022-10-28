Mermade Market Returning to Ocean Institute

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Mermade Market, the unique, nautical-themed, hand-curated marketplace, will return to the Ocean Institute starting Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to offer a special opportunity to stock up on holiday shopping from artisans and small business owners.

After eight years and a dozen gatherings, this year’s market will be a little different than years past. On Friday night, Nov. 4 and all day Saturday, there will be a beer garden and live music. And though there will only be one Mermade Market this year, it’ll run for four days instead of the usual three.

The Mermade Market, which founder and owner Elise Capener launched in April 2014, first got its start on San Juan Avenue in the Lantern District.

But as it continued to grow, “you could tell that the space was kind of bursting at the seams a bit,” said Hillary Salway who manages the outside-portion of the market.

Mermade offers both indoor and outdoor shopping space, with about 35 vendors expected outdoors and roughly 50 indoors.

Salway, once a vendor before getting involved in planning the outdoor vendors this last year, said that when the Mermade Market moved to the Ocean Institute in 2020, it was “almost like a match made in heaven.

“With all of the motifs they (the Ocean Institute) have around there, it just goes right in line with Mermade Market,” Salway said, noting that the organizers of the event look for a unique variety of small businesses and artisans in its vendors.





Mermade Market, the hand-curated marketplace featuring local artisans and small businesses, will hold its 13th market at the Ocean Institute from Wednesday, Nov. 2, to Saturday, Nov. 5. Photos: Courtesy of Emily McAllister Photography

“We’re looking for things that you’re not going to find at your everyday arts and crafts fair or weekend antique market or farmers market even,” Salway said.

Though the Mermade Market brings back a fair amount of repeat vendors, Salway said they “love, love, love spreading the love and giving these new and up-and-coming small businesses that our city is just littered with” the opportunity and exposure to sell their goods.

There will also be two junior makers at this year’s market, she said..

“It’s so cute to see these kids, these entrepreneurial kids come up with the best ideas,” Salway said.

For parents looking to shop around, the Ocean Institute will offer childcare Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and additionally from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the Surf Deck. Childcare will be offered for $20 for a 75-minute shift, plus an additional $10 per additional child.

The market will also feature face painting for purchase and free crafts for kids by Serra Preschool.

Before the market opens on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, iHeartYoga will be offering a free yoga class starting at 9 a.m. Those interested in signing up for the free, 60-minute class can do so at iHeartYoga’s website.

Local coffee from Bear Coast and High Tide Coffee Company will be offered throughout the four-day market. Pacific Pearl is set to cater on Wednesday, and food trucks will be onsite Thursday through Saturday.

For artisans and small businesses interesting in selling at future Mermade Markets, Salway recommends signing up for email updates to get the latest information. Applications will open in February for makers to sign up for next year’s market.

This year, Mermade Market will provide maps of where vendors are located so that shoppers looking for a specific maker can find them with ease.

Shoppers interested in attending the market can visit the Mermade Market website for the full schedule and information on participating artisans and small businesses.

