The nautical-themed Mermade Market returned to the Ocean Institute on Wednesday, May 24, offering an opportunity to support the local artists and makers community.

During the four-day event, which ends on Saturday, May 27, more than 130 artisans and small business owners are displaying their handmade artwork.

On Friday, May 26, and Saturday, there will be a beer garden, a champagne cart and live music. Mermade Market will feature a reptile show and various live musical performances on Saturday.

Proceeds from the beer garden will benefit the Ocean Institute’s educational programs, with kegs donated by the San Clemente-based Los Molinos Beer Company.

The Market’s theme this year, “Create,” honors the makers displaying their crafts.

This year is Laguna Niguel resident Tayler Radford’s first time selling at Mermade Market.

Radford started her jewelry business, The General Collective, six years ago after she saw a bracelet on Pinterest that she thought she could make.

“Then it kind of snowballed into this business,” Radford said. “It’s all handmade here locally. I wholesale now to about 70 different boutiques and then do markets like this. It’s just fun to come and meet people in person.”

“It’s fun to meet local makers and banter with other creatives,” Radford continued.











(From left) Parents and founders of Fish Out of Water Caitlin and Josh Baker sell children’s clothing at the Mermade Market on Wednesday, May 24. Photo: Breeana Greenberg





Jewelry maker and The General Collective founder Tayler Radford (right) offers permanent jewelry at the Mermade Market on Wednesday, May 24. Photo: Breeana Greenberg











While selling at markets, Radford offers permanent jewelry, where custom-fit, delicate bracelets, anklets and necklaces can be welded onto the wearer to stay on forever.

“I just started doing permanent jewelry, so I’ve been looking for more markets to do, and with summertime coming around and anklets, it’s a fun little trendy thing that’s popular right now,” Radford said. “So, you have to be in person to do it.”

Parents Caitlin and Josh Baker founded children’s clothing brand Fish Out of Water when they struggled to find cute clothes for their two sons.

“We feel like it was just very . . . we always say, like dinosaurs, monster trucks, characters,” Caitlin Baker said. “It’s all we could find, or bright, loud things. We wanted to make things that were a little more low-key, laid-back kind of beachy vibes but also still super comfy and play friendly.”

With a booth at the last year’s market, the couple found that their brand was so well received that they returned this year.

“Oh, my gosh, the first time around was so great,” Caitlin Baker said. “We had a line last time. It was awesome; I think the brands here, all the businesses, are just absolutely adorable and everyone’s so sweet and fun. Great community vibe.”

Josh Baker added that while the business is only a year old, they’re continuing to expand and offer new styles.

In addition to its swim line, Fish Out of Water offers a winter line: “jackets, beanies, long sleeves, girls dresses,” and more, Josh Baker continued.

For parents looking to shop around, the Ocean Institute will offer child care for $20 for a 75-minute shift, plus an additional $10 per additional child.

The market will also feature face painting for purchase and free crafts for kids.

Hillary Salway, who manages the outside portion of the market, noted that she hopes attendees feel the magic of Mermade.

“I woke up today, got here, and I just felt the magic,” Salway said. “Everyone talks about Mermade magic, and I’m so happy to experience it year after year and see everybody experience it year after year.”

A full schedule of events and a list of vendors can be found at mermademarket.com.