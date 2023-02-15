Evan Vanroy Smith, the 39-year-old Long Beach man accused of murdering Dr. Michael John Mammone on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Feb. 1, is set to stand for a pre-trial mental competency hearing on Feb. 22.

Smith has been charged with the murder in the death of Mammone, and he faces a felony sentence enhancement for the personal use of a knife, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Smith pleaded not guilty to the charges on Feb. 3.

According to authorities, Mammone, 58, was riding his bicycle northbound on PCH when he was allegedly rear-ended by Smith’s car at Crown Valley Parkway. After the collision, Smith reportedly got out of his Lexus and assaulted the victim with a knife.

When deputy sheriffs arrived at the scene after 3 p.m. on that Wednesday afternoon, witnesses had already detained the suspect, OCSD Sgt. Mike Woodruff previously told Dana Point Times.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found Mammone lying in the intersection, suffering from severe injuries. Mammone was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Flowers, photos, and notes are placed around a white bicycle at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway, where Dr. Michael Mammone was killed on Feb. 1. Photos: Breeana Greenberg

A knife that is believed to have been used in the assault was recovered at the scene, OCSD said in a media release.

The OCDA’s office said there is no known prior relationship between Smith and Mammone

“An innocent man is dead because he took a bike ride to enjoy a beautiful California day along the beach, and he was hit with a car and stabbed to death by someone he apparently never met,” OC District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a media release.

“The murder of a complete stranger in broad daylight for what appears to be absolutely no reason is the stuff of nightmares,” Spitzer continued. “This unspeakable act of violence will forever haunt those who were forced to witness it, and it will forever haunt all of those who loved Dr. Mammone.”

If convicted, Smith faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison, plus one year if found to have used a deadly weapon, the DA’s office said.

During a jailhouse interview with the Orange County Register, Smith stated that on the morning of Feb. 1, he had expected to kill someone by the end of the day. Smith, in the interview, denied that he was mentally ill.

There will be a public memorial service for Mammone at the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m.

Mammone worked at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach. He was passionate about scuba diving, surfing with his children and snorkeling, according to his obituary.

For additional details on the memorial service, visit Mammone’s obituary.