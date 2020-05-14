Memorial Day Ceremony to be Broadcast from City Hall

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

This year’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be broadcast live from Dana Point City Council Chambers on Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

Participants and speakers will be remote calling in to the broadcast, as a result of social distancing restrictions. The broadcast can be viewed on channel 855 or on the City of Dana Point YouTube channel.

Last year, hundreds gathered at Pines Park in Capistrano Beach to honor military lives lost in battle in a special event organized by City of Dana Point and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9934. However, due to the stay-at-home order to curtail the spread of COVID-19, this year’s ceremony will implement social distancing guidelines to the city’s tradition.

In April, VFW Post 9934 merged with San Clemente VFW George E. Smith Post 7142 to now include more than 550 women and men who served overseas in hostile fire areas.

The San Clemente George Smith Post was founded in 1946 with a long history of outreach and support to our veterans. As a result of this consolidation, the Dana Point Post will be the largest, and most active, in the VFW Southern California District 2, said Wayne Yost, Post 9934’s commander.

Post 9934 continues to provide guidance to those veterans who need assistance processing their Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claims. For more information, visit vfwpost9934.org.