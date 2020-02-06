Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Local patriots are invited to join the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group (DPSG) in showing support and gratitude to service members who will be competing in the Marine Corps Trials (MCT) at Camp Pendleton from Feb. 28-March 12.

Wounded, ill and injured service members from all over the world will compete in eight sporting events taking place over 15 days. Archery, cycling, swimming, seated volleyball, wheelchair basketball, shooting, and track and field will comprise the various competitions. Making up the contestant field will be active-duty Marines, military veterans and service members from invited Allied Nations.

“These sporting competitions are extremely vital to these Warrior-Athletes as they continue to reclaim their lives after their devastating injuries,” a DPSG press release states.

The DPSG will be providing meals to the Wounded Warriors for three events: breakfast for the track and field events on Thursday, March 5; box lunches for shooting events on Friday, March 6; and box lunches for the cycling event on Sunday, March 8. It is estimated that the cost for serving these meals to the athletes will exceed $10,000.

“Our patriotic civilians are stepping up to make donations in honor of these warrior-athletes, along with the Stanley W. Ekstrom Foundation, the Strand at Headlands and the Transportation Corridor Agencies, who have also made generous contributions for this worthy cause,” the release says. “Just $15 will buy lunch for one of these heroic athletes.”

Supporters can make secure donations through PayPal by visiting danapoint5thmarines.com or by mailing a check, marked for “Meals” to Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group, P.O. Box 471, Dana Point CA 92629-0471.

The DPSG is comprised of citizens who reside in the Dana Point area who willingly devote time and talent to achieve goals that will benefit active-duty 5th Marines, Sailors and Wounded Warriors and their families.