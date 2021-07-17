Mariners 936 Announces Scholarship Winner

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The Mariners 936 (South Coast Sailing Team) held its Bridge of Honor for the first time since the fall of 2019 outside at Lantern Bay Park on June 27. The event is usually held twice a year after each season and under more formal circumstances. Mariners 936 (South Coast Sailing Team) is a nonprofit focused on youth sailing and boating by building confidence and leadership skills.

Olivia Atkins is the winner of the 2021 Cvengros Scholarship at $10,000. One Mariner a year is chosen.

Last year’s winner was Hannah Carter, who was also the National Sea Scout Boatswain. Hannah also was awarded the Sea Scouts’ highest honor of Quartermaster, though all the events for her in April 2020 were canceled.

There will be an informational night in early September for new and returning Mariners. Visit mariners936.com for more information.

