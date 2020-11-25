…

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Marinelli (Marty) Lungo says he has a dream job with a dream view: owning a jewelry store overlooking the ocean.

But now that Lungo has been sitting at a jeweler’s bench for 51 years, he admitted something to himself.

“I’m starting to go crazy looking at all those fishing boats on the ocean, and I’m in here,” said Lungo, an avid fisherman.

Now, after a long and distinguished career, Lungo has decided it’s the right time to retire and enjoy life—and the ocean—a little bit more. As he prepares for the next chapter of his life, a huge storewide retirement sale at Marinelli Fine Jewelry is underway.

“People have just assumed we’re expensive; they’re always impressed with the quality of work and usually say they wished they had found us earlier,” said Lungo. “For this closing sale, they’ll be even more surprised at the high-quality jewelry at a very low price.”

Born in Italy, he came to the U.S. in the early 1960s and started out as a jewelry apprentice in New York. After visiting some friends in Southern California, he packed up and moved to the area in 1975. He spent several years as a jewelry designer and manufacturer with his business in downtown Los Angeles, creating other pieces for other jewelers to sell. He decided to open his own storefront and directly bring his designs to his customers when he moved to Orange County in the early 2000s and opened Marinelli Fine Jewelry.

In the age of big-box retailers, Lungo credits his loyal customer base to always treating people well and providing a personal touch.

“I’ll miss the customers and having a daily schedule, but my wife is also retired, and it’s time to go have some fun and enjoy life,” Lungo said. “When people think of Marinelli Fine Jewelry, we hope we’re remembered as honest, hard-working people and that we made a lot of people happy over the years.”

Marinelli Fine Jewelry will likely remain open through the holidays and the year’s end.

