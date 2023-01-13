The 47th Annual Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights winners were announced on Thursday, Jan 12, after dozens of decked-out vessels illuminated the harbor back on Dec. 9 through Dec. 11.
The 2022 boat parade’s theme, Surfin’ USA, brought out 75 boats decorated as woodies, American flags and killer waves. Some boats sported lights synchronized to music.
A panel of several harbor stakeholders and dignitaries, including OC Board Supervisor Katrina Foley and members of the City Council and Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, judged participating boats to award prizes in 12 different categories.
The winners were announced during the Marina at Dana Point’s annual awards reception Thursday night.
The Award Winners of the 47th Annual Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights Are:
Best Overall
- 1st place: Off the Wall (Gilbert Griffiths)
- Runner-up: Hot Spot (Dan Brown)
Totally Tubular – Best Use of Theme
- 1st Place: Maluhia (Wendy & Lee Gleich)
- Runner-up: Harmony (Erik Durr)
Most Original
- 1st Place: At Peace (Jennifer & Vincent Bishop)
- Runner-up: Big Lar (Robert Brown)
Magical Musical
- 1st Place: Beach Retreat (Ron & Helen Beach)
- Runner-up: Majestic (Brian Jund)
People’s Choice—As Voted by the People
- Hot Spot (Dan Brown)
Holiday Spirit
- Hiatus (Laguna Woods Yacht Club)
Craziest Crew
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (Allan Karr)
Best Power Boat
- Wild Bill (Scott & Bill Kingsmill)
Best Sailboat
- Clare Buoyant (Clare Kenney)
Best Under 30 Feet
- Finnegan’s Wake (Jason & Panda Osterblad)
Mayor’s Cup—Dana Point Mayor Mike Frost
- Look See (Justin Hansen)
Supervisor’s Cup
Chosen by Outgoing Supervisor Lisa Bartlett
- At Peace (Jennifer & Vincent Bishop)
Chosen by Supervisor Katrina Foley
- Off the Wall (Gilbert Griffiths)
