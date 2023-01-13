The 47th Annual Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights winners were announced on Thursday, Jan 12, after dozens of decked-out vessels illuminated the harbor back on Dec. 9 through Dec. 11.

The 2022 boat parade’s theme, Surfin’ USA, brought out 75 boats decorated as woodies, American flags and killer waves. Some boats sported lights synchronized to music.

A panel of several harbor stakeholders and dignitaries, including OC Board Supervisor Katrina Foley and members of the City Council and Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, judged participating boats to award prizes in 12 different categories.

The winners were announced during the Marina at Dana Point’s annual awards reception Thursday night.

The Award Winners of the 47th Annual Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights Are:

Best Overall

1st place: Off the Wall (Gilbert Griffiths)

Runner-up: Hot Spot (Dan Brown)

The Dana Point Marina awarded Gilbert Griffiths’ vessel Off the Wall Best Overall in the 47th Annual Dana Point Boat Parade of Lights. Photo: Courtesy of the Dana Point Marina

Totally Tubular – Best Use of Theme

1st Place: Maluhia (Wendy & Lee Gleich)

Runner-up: Harmony (Erik Durr)

Most Original

1st Place: At Peace (Jennifer & Vincent Bishop)

Runner-up: Big Lar (Robert Brown)

Magical Musical

1st Place: Beach Retreat (Ron & Helen Beach)

Runner-up: Majestic (Brian Jund)

People’s Choice—As Voted by the People

Hot Spot (Dan Brown)

Holiday Spirit

Hiatus (Laguna Woods Yacht Club)

Wendy and Lee Gleich’s boat Maluhia was awarded Best Use of Theme in the 47th Annual Dana Point Boat Parade of Lights. Photo: Courtesy of the Dana Point Marina

Craziest Crew

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (Allan Karr)

Best Power Boat

Wild Bill (Scott & Bill Kingsmill)

Best Sailboat

Clare Buoyant (Clare Kenney)

Best Under 30 Feet

Finnegan’s Wake (Jason & Panda Osterblad)

Mayor’s Cup—Dana Point Mayor Mike Frost

Look See (Justin Hansen)

Supervisor’s Cup

Chosen by Outgoing Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

At Peace (Jennifer & Vincent Bishop)

Chosen by Supervisor Katrina Foley

Off the Wall (Gilbert Griffiths)