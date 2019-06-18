Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

A 53-year-old man was found unresponsive in the water at Dana Point Harbor on Monday, June 17 at around 5:30 p.m. The Major Accident Reconstruction Team of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports and the investigation is ongoing.

A bystander had noticed the man submerged in the water while attached to a leash on a paddle board. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It may have been a medical issue but that will be determined after an autopsy and toxicology,” said Carrie Braun, a public information officer for OCSD.

There were no obvious signs of trauma. Braun confirmed that the deceased man had last been seen by his wife 90 minutes earlier.