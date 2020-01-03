Male Fatally Struck by Train in Apparent Suicide

By Shawn Raymundo

An individual was killed by a train in what investigators believe to be an apparent suicide in Capistrano Beach on Thursday, Jan. 2, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Jaimee Blashaw, OCSD spokesperson, said authorities responded to a call of a train versus pedestrian accident at Pacific Coast Highway and Palisades Drive at around 5 p.m. Thursday. The incident, she said, is still being investigated but authorities believe it was a possible suicide.

The identity of the person, who police confirmed to be a male, has not yet been made public as of Friday morning.

This is a developing story.