Maison Café Reopens for Online Orders, Pickup and Delivery

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Maison Café + Market in Dana Point reopened its doors for take-out orders earlier this month after taking a hiatus.

Chef Danielle Kuhn, a San Clemente resident, grew up in Orange County and worked in local restaurants including Cannons Seafood Grill. With two decades of service industry experience, Kuhn opened Maison Café + Market with the mission of creating a space that felt like home more than a restaurant. But with restaurants not being permitted to allow dine-in options, Kuhn had to take time to reconfigure the Maison business model and be there for her family.

“As a mom, I needed this week to be with the boys and lead them through this unknown territory of distance learning,” Kuhn said in her announcement. “And to show them that there is always good when you choose to see it, to stay calm even in the midst of the chaos around.”

Maison is now available for online orders for pickup and delivery to the surrounding community. Hand washing is mandatory for staff every 30 minutes and in between any interaction with a guest. Gloves are worn while packaging orders, and all surfaces are sanitized every half hour. Although doors are open, there is a limit of three guests in the restaurant at the same time. Customers are strongly encouraged to place orders online for curbside pickup.

“I’ve thought very carefully on how we are going to serve the community better, safer and stronger than ever,” Kuhn said. “Just like we have always done, we will continue to be diligent in our cleaning and sanitizing.”

Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The market will be closed on Mondays to allow for preparation ahead of the week. All menus are fully available to order from online, as well as over the phone. Maison is also offering complimentary deliveries to Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente.

“I am forever grateful for the love and support,” Kuhn said. “I cannot even describe the amount of hugging that will happen once this storm has passed.”

Maison Café + Market, 34320 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite H, Dana Point. 949.218.8431.

