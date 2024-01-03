Growing up in Buffalo, New York, Jamey Federico recalls spending the summer as a kid in a rental on Beach Road in Dana Point.

Looking back on his first trip to Dana Point, Jamey remembers “fond memories of being buried in the sand” and going in the ocean for the first time.

At the time, aside from being a beach town, “Dana Point was kind of a pass-through town,” Federico said.

“Changing PCH and Del Prado and not having those as one-ways anymore really changed the nature of the town and made it less of a pass-through,” Federico said.

The Federicos moved to Dana Point in 2013, as Alexis Federico was preparing to attend Law School at UC Irvine.

The couple met as Marines, deployed together in Afghanistan – where Alexis noted, she saw “what an amazing guy he was” while working together.

“When you’re on deployment, there’s no facades,” Alexis said. “You are in the most stressful, challenging environments, and you’re not courting or doing any of that. So, when we got home, I was kind of like, ‘You know, I really like him,’ and I was stationed in a different squadron at that point, so we started dating.”

When Alexis left the Marines in 2013, Jamey was stationed at Camp Pendleton, so the couple settled in Dana Point – right in between Irvine and the Navy base.

Four years later, Federico retired from the Marines, planting deeper roots in Dana Point.

“I retired from the Marines in large part because we didn’t want to leave here,” Jamey said. “I would have had to go work in the Pentagon in D.C. if I’d stayed in, and we just didn’t want to leave.”

“It’s the first place in my adult life that I’ve called home since college, and we just love it,” Jamey said. “In part, that’s why when I retired from the Marines, I decided to get involved in the community and run for City Council.”

After Jamey retired from the Marines, he missed public service.

After moving often and not getting to know their neighbors, the Federicos “really wanted to get to know our neighbors and our community. What better way than to go out and meet them and ask them to vote for you?”

“It’s super rewarding to be involved … to help make a difference in your community,” Jamey continued. “It’s the same reason Alexis is involved in a number of nonprofits. We just like making a difference.”

The Dana Point City Council appointed Jamey as mayor during its last meeting of 2023. This year will be Jamey’s second term as mayor, after serving in the role in 2021.

Jamey noted that he “never really got to know the town itself until we moved here.”

“One of the reasons I wanted to run for council was to get to know people,” Jamey said. “But then, all of the positive changes that really created these little, sub-neighborhood destinations, the town center, the harbor is its own sort of thing, Doheny Village, we really understand the fabric of the community and the vision that people had – which is why that General Plan is so important and what we do for the next 20 years.”

As the city looks toward the next phase in updating its General Plan, Jamey noted that the city is focused on planning well into the future.

“We’re in a great position that we don’t have a lot of really challenging issues,” Jamey said. “Our priorities are always finances and making sure that we have a fiscally sound budget, which we do and will for next year. And then, managing the evolution of the city as new buildings and new businesses open and new people move to town.”

The city launched efforts to update its General Plan, which has not been updated in more than 30 years, in early 2023. The General Plan serves as a long-term planning document based on residents’ visions and policy priorities to guide the future of the city. To aid in the effort, the city formed a General Plan Advisory Committee in November, 2023.

“We have a General Plan advisory committee that consists of a really broad, diverse group of citizens, residents and business owners that are going to be providing input, and that’s going to be really exciting,” Jamey said.

Jamey, who became a father in 2023, noted that looking toward Dana Point’s long-term future through the eyes of a new father has been beneficial as the city works to update its General Plan.

“It gives you a whole new perspective,” Jamey said. “I always wanted to do what’s right for the city, but now I look at it through the lens of how are these decisions going to affect my daughter in 20 or 30 years when she’s looking to buy a house for the first time or looking for a place to live?”

“It is coincidentally a great lens to look through when you’re doing a 20-year plan for a city and you’ve got a new resident who’s 9 months old; what is the city going to look like for her when she’s an adult?” Jamey continued.

In 2024, the city is planning several big infrastructure projects, though Jamey notes construction on these projects may not begin in 2024.

“The power lines on Stonehill, between Golden Lantern and Del Obispo, are going to go underground,” Jamey said. “The intersection of Coast Highway and Doheny Park Road is going to be rebuilt, redesigned. Harbor construction is going to start in 2024.”

The biggest impact residents will see in the new year, Federico said, will be the beginning of construction in the harbor.

“While everyone knows, I think by this point, that that’s supervised by the county, and it’s certainly not the city’s project; there will be impacts to traffic, parking in the harbor, which will impact the rest of our town,” Jamey said. “We’ll do our best here at City Hall to help manage and mitigate the impacts of that.”

Touching on Dana Point Harbor Partners’ plan to extend Golden Lantern when they build the harbor parking structure, Jamey noted construction will impact the intersection of Golden Lantern and Dana Point Harbor Drive.

“We need to figure out how to help manage that, moving traffic through there,” Jamey said. “It’s going to be a challenge for a while.”

Another infrastructure project that Jamey noted he is excited about is the planned restriping of Pacific Coast Highway between Doheny Park Road and Palisades.

“As you continue towards San Clemente, it goes down to one lane in each direction with really wide bike lanes and pedestrian paths,” Jamey said. “The section in Dana Point … will be reconfigured this year to one lane in either direction, which will allow for a big, beautiful bike lane and pedestrian access that connects with the bike lane that goes all the way to San Clemente.”

“We’re going to make that a much more pedestrian-friendly area,” Jamey continued. “The restriping will calm traffic a bit, allow for more parking.”

In 2023, former Mayor Mike Frost looked to improve the city’s customer service with residents and small businesses, with the city working to overhaul its codes. Jamey emphasized his interest in continuing this effort in 2024.

“We’re going to continue to put a lot of energy into how we operate here at City Hall with a goal of making things easier to get done,” Jamey said. “This year, in 2023, the city staff did a lot of work on customer service and the people side of running a City Hall, and next year, we’re going to put a lot of energy and resources into the process side.”

In the hopes of engaging more residents in facilitating arts and cultural events in the city, Dana Point City Council dissolved its Arts and Culture Commission and formed a new Arts and Culture Ambassadors program in 2023.

“It’s been a huge success,” Jamey said. “Turning the Arts and Culture Commission into a more broad group of ambassadors who are able to take and run with ideas has been really successful.”

Jamey added that the city plans to bring back the art and history trolley tour, which launched during Arts and Humanities Month.

“They’ve already got some exciting plans for next year,” Jamey said. “There’s going to be a ‘Shakesbeer in the Park’ series this summer. They’ve got an art tour map that’s getting ready to go into production, so residents and visitors can take the map and go see all the cool different things there are to see around, and I think we’re definitely going to bring the trolley tour back next year.”

“Shakesbeer in the Park,” an outdoor event combining Shakespeare plays and the availability of popular beverages for attendees, Jamey said, will be a “fun way to do something cultural and show off our parks this summer.”

The ambassadors are also looking to launch a Junior Ambassadors Program in the new year, Jamey added.

Looking ahead to new and returning events in the new year, Jamey noted that the skateboarding event in Doheny Village, launched in 2023, will be coming back as Ramps and Amps in 2024.

“It was a great opportunity to have a really positive event over in Capo Beach,” Jamey said. “A lot of people who might not otherwise go down to that neighborhood got a chance to see how cool it is over there and how cool it can be and just a lot of fun to highlight our skate culture, which is tied so closely to the surf culture.”

The year 2024 will also see the return of the Palm Tree Festival and Ohana Festival, Jamey said.

The city will also launch a vinyl record swap meet at the community center in the fall of 2024, he noted.

“Our parks and rec department really do a phenomenal job,” Jamey said. “They work really hard to try to put on events that are world-class, well-run, well-planned, well-executed and fun and enough different events that there’s something that everybody can enjoy. So, we’re excited to have a full calendar of events again next year.”

Jamey added that Dana Point looks to bring organic, authentic events that speak to the city’s culture.

“We want to make sure that we are always adding a hint of our culture – Dana Point’s a surf town – to whatever events come here, and that we maintain that authenticity,” Jamey said.

“Over time, we’ll be able to bring more events here that people can enjoy, and I think the art ambassadors really did a great job with the idea of ‘Shakesbeer in the Park,’ ” Jamey continued. “Bring Shakespeare, but make it fun. I think that really sort of embodies what Dana Point’s all about.”