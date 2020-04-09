Local Volunteer Chapter Aids Those in Need During Pandemic

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

After a movement in the United Kingdom called Students Against Corona launched, a Dana Point resident has decided to start a similar charity hub in Orange County.

Mikaiah Lowe, a student of St. Edward University in Scotland, returned to his home in Dana Point early due to worldwide closures. He’s now using his extra time to organize volunteers to assist seniors in the South Orange County community, through a movement called OC Against Corona.

“We as students want to offer a helping hand wherever we can, during this coronavirus crisis, as well as afterwards,” Lowe said. “More than ever before has the coronavirus crisis made us students aware that we are an integral part of society, to which we can and want to contribute.”

The student-led movement is now in 24 cities, 14 countries and six continents.

Whether it’s buying a carton of milk or walking the dog, there are simple tasks that people in isolation or at high-risk cannot perform on their own, Lowe says.

“As young people, we feel that we have a responsibility to both help flatten the curve and lighten the burden for at-risk individuals self-isolating at home,” Lowe said. “Our focus is to accomplish necessary tasks for those who can’t go outside, such as getting groceries or picking up medication. Recently, we discovered a need to help moms tutor their elementary children over video chat.”

On Sunday, April 3, OC Against Corona partnered with Coast Hills Church in Aliso Viejo to distribute meals to those in need. Lowe says he hopes to create more partnerships with local organizations and churches to reach as many people in need as possible.

As the public health situation unfolds, the OC Against Corona movement provides a platform to connect volunteers with those who need help. Students Against Corona stresses hygiene guidelines to avoid spreading the virus between volunteers and, most importantly, to those at-risk individuals whom they are helping.

If you are interested in volunteering with OC Against Corona or you or a loved one is in need of assistance, click here. You can also find more information on the OC Against Corona Facebook page or by following @orangecountyagainstcorona on Instagram.