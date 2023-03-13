The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club is gearing up to host its upcoming event, the “Make Some Magic” fundraiser, slated for April 14, from 6-10 p.m. at the Crown Valley Community Center.

Guests are encouraged to dress up, donning black, red and white cocktail attire to this fundraising event, which includes dinner, both a silent and a live auction, as well as entertainment. It will also feature Mentalist Michael Butenplan.

Splurging on VIP seats will get guests a pre-event private show with Gutenplan, cocktails and appetizers, along with early admission and VIP seating.

During the fundraiser, guests will have the chance to participate in a drawing for a trip to Mexico, selecting between five luxury resort locations for eight days and seven nights—an estimated value of $3,300.

The event’s proceeds will help fund local charities such as the Dana Point 5th Marines Regiment Support Group, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley, California Youth Services, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the Shea Therapeutic Riding Center and Bikers Against Child Abuse, among others.

As part of its long history of supporting neighbors in need, the group of local community volunteers is also helping mothers and children fleeing Ukraine, as well as children in the Philippines and Mexico, the group noted in a media release announcing the event.

“Rotary recently sent blankets and warm clothing to Turkey and Syria,” the group highlighted in the announcement. “Furthermore, Rotary provides many community projects like the Thanksgiving Luncheon for Seniors at the Community Center, the Dana Point Harbor Clean Up, the Easter Pancake Breakfast, as well as projects to decrease bullying and increase water safety knowledge for students at RH Dana Elementary School.”

More information about purchasing tickets, becoming an event sponsor, or the local Rotary, in general, can be found at danapointrotary.org.