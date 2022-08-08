Local Rotary to Celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Featured Image: Local students in South Orange County recently wrote well wishes to kids in Ukraine, as part of care packages being sent over. Photo: Courtesy of Active Discovery

By Breeana Greenberg

The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club is set to celebrate Ukraine’s Day of Independence with a unique fundraiser to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn nation by featuring authentic Ukrainian food, costumes and music.

The event will be held on Aug. 24 from 6-9 p.m. at the Fish Tank in Capistrano Beach with 100% of the proceeds and donations going towards humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

Hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, and a traditional Ukrainian dinner will be offered during the event as well. The event will feature live video messages from five Ukrainian Rotarians about their clubs’ work and needs.

Ukraine has 62 Rotary clubs, 24 Rotaract clubs and six satellite clubs. The Ukraine and Belarus Rotary district launched an appeal to Rotary members worldwide in an effort to receive funds and donations for basic necessities.

Additionally, the local Rotary club is collecting donations for the fund-a-need project. According to the club, donations will fund critically needed supplies such as canned goods, bedding, cots and medical supplies. Participants can also donate money to directly support the construction of modular homes.

The modular homes can accommodate up to four Ukrainian refugees in a town in town in Ukraine, with the hope of installing the first units this November.

Since March, the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary and Rotary District 5320 have funded more than $33,000 in humanitarian aid.

All ticket and fund-a-need proceeds will supply medical supplies, bedding, food, an ambulance and clean water in Ukraine. The Rotary Club and other community partners will donate all food and personnel, as well as cover venue-related costs.

The event will be limited to 80 guests. Zoom tickets are $30, regular tickets are $100, and VIP tickets are $250 per person.

More information about the event can be found at Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club’s website, danapointrotary.org, where tickets can also be purchased. Those with additional questions can email jf@jfabricant.com.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

