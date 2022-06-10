Local Rotary Club to Host Annual Fundraising Gala

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club will host its annual fundraising gala, “A Sizzling Sevilla Night,” on June 17 to raise money for children’s charities.

The event will feature Flamenco dancers, a Spanish guitarist, silent and live auctions, and Spanish-style food from award-winning chef Leo Razo.

The Rotary Club raises funds for several local organizations and entities including RH Dana Elementary School, the Boys & Girls Club of Capistrano Valley, California Youth Services, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Shea Therapeutic Riding Center, Bikers Against Child Abuse, the Just Like Me Foundation and the 5th Marines Regiment Support Group.

VIP Tickets are $250 and general seating is $200.

The “Sizzling Sevilla Night” Fundraiser on June 17 will take place at the Ocean Institute, located at 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, and is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Heather Gillon at heathergillon@gmail.com.

