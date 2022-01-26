Local Rotary Club Seeks Participant Submissions for Virtual Variety Show

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club is now accepting submissions of live or pre-recorded acts for its Virtual Variety show. Photo: Courtesy of freestocks.org/Pexels

By Breeana Greenberg

The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club is looking for participants to perform live or in pre-recorded acts during its upcoming virtual variety show and has begun accepting submissions.

Submissions can be up to five minutes and may consist of a variety of performances from singing, playing music, telling jokes, and more. The audience will vote for their favorite acts, as participants will have a chance to compete for first-, second- and third-place prizes.

Admission to the online auditorium is $50. The Virtual Variety Hour will be held on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. The show will raise money for local children’s charities including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley, California Youth Services, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Make a Wish Foundation, Just Like Me Foundation, and Interact Service Club at Dana Hills.

Anyone interested in participating should download the entry form on the Dana Point Rotary Club website. The Rotary Club will be accepting submissions until Feb. 22. For any questions, contact Fundraising Chair Heather Gillon at heathergillon@gmail.com.

