The Dana Point Fifth Marine Support Group (DPSG) will host its 14th annual Combat Golf Tournament on June 12 at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club to aid in the group’s efforts to provide care and comfort to deployed Marines and their families at Camp Pendleton.

During this unique golf tournament, attendees will have to sidestep “snipers,” tiptoe through “minefields” and obstacle courses, and attempt to take a swing wearing a flak jacket and helmet as they play their way through the golf course.

The event will also feature a gourmet barbeque with a no-host cocktail bar.

Check-in for the golf scramble format starts at 9 a.m. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

Attendees can also buy tickets for the annual Helicopter Ball Drop with a chance to win $2,500. Winners do not need to be present to win the ball drop.

Registration for the event is $260, which increases to $275 after May 31. The fee includes lunch, dinner, on-course refreshments, a swag bag and green fees.

Those interested in supporting the DPSG may either play golf or sponsor a Marine or Wounded Warrior from the Wounded Warrior Battalion West in the tournament.

The event is the support group’s largest fundraising event of the year. Proceeds raised from the tournament go toward the support group’s general fund to aid in the DPSG’s mission to support active-duty military, their families and those who have been wounded.

For more information or to register, visit danapoint5thmarines.com/combat-golf-2023.