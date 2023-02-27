As part of Women’s History month this March, local Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio Gracie Barra Dana Point will host a free women’s self-defense seminar for community members.

Twice a year, for the past 12 years, the Gracie Barra studio has offered a women’s self-defense class open to the community at no cost.

Husband-and-wife duo Fernando Nassif and Paula Guedes will lead the March 11 class, demonstrating moves that participants can use to defend themselves in the event they are attacked.

So often, people do not sign up for a self-defense class until something has happened to them, Nassif said. Even though Dana Point feels like a very safe place to live, Nassif said, you never know what could happen—that’s why it’s best to be prepared for the worst.

“Self-defense is something that everybody is aware that you need but is scared to talk about,” Nassif said. “People don’t reach out to—‘OK, I want to learn self-defense’ until something happens to them.”

The instructors start the self-defense class with introductions and a warm-up so participants can start moving their bodies, Guedes explained.

During the class, the instructors share sobering statistics on sexual assault and violence before they show different scenarios to demonstrate techniques women can use to protect themselves.

According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds. Most sexual assault victims are under the age of 30.

“All the techniques that we’re going to show here in our women’s self-defense class, I hope you never have to use but there’s a few steps prior to that defense that we always touch on. Your awareness, how to set boundaries, how you communicate if something’s happening, your awareness how you walk to a car at night,” Nassif said.

In addition to the self-defense class, the Jiu-Jitsu studio will launch a class geared specifically toward women called Gracie Barra Female Curriculum or GBF. This is the first year that Gracie Barra Dana Point is introducing GBF.

Guedes and Nassif explained that they feel they have so much more to teach than they can fit into an hour-and-a-half to two-hour long self-defense class.







Coaches Paula Guedes and Fernando Nassif of the Gracie Barra Dana Point studio demonstrate self-defense moves on Monday, Feb. 27. As part of Women’s History Month, the husband-and-wife duo will lead a free self-defense seminar on March 11. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

“We feel that the ladies after they finish the class, they want to learn so much more,” Nassif said.

The eight-week GBF program is meant to offer women a chance to learn the fundamentals of Jiu-Jitsu in an environment that strives to make participants more comfortable and confident.

The women’s self-defense and GBF classes aim to empower women and give them the necessary tools, Nassif said.

Nassif explained that the GBF program isn’t aimed to turn participants into UFC or MMA fighters but to be ready to defend themselves in crisis.

“You need to be aware there is something you can do to prepare yourself, be ready if you need to,” Nassif said. “I hope they never have to use any of that in their lives, but if they have a little tool in their pockets whenever they need it.”

The studio also holds classes for kids ages 3-15 and adults of all levels.

The studio emphasizes protecting and standing up for oneself without becoming the aggressor.

“If they stood to defend themselves, they stand up and they start fighting, then they become the bully, they can get in trouble like the other kids,” Nassif said. “So, what we teach is you’re OK to defend yourself but you’re not going to turn into the aggressor.”

Guedes added that they teach kids to be superheroes, not bullies. Guedes also encourages parents to take Jiu-Jitsu classes at the studio so they can lead by example.

“Parents are always like, ‘OK, you are going to martial arts because you have to have discipline, learn focus, listen and discipline,’ so I always tell them, you are pushing your kids to learn self-defense, but you’re putting yourself in second,” Guedes said. “You should be the one doing the self-defense class and bringing your son or daughter with you.”

The women’s self-defense class will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 11 at the Gracie Barra Dana Point Studio, locate at 34085 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 106. The class is free but space is limited.

For more information or to reserve a spot in the women’s self-defense class, email info@gbdanapoint.com.