SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Breeana Greenberg

South Orange County artists Chris Justice of Dana Point and Andrew Myers of Laguna Beach will host an art show at the interactive art studio and gallery space in Del Prado on Saturday, Aug. 20.

From 6-9 p.m., the artists are inviting the Dana Point community to join them for an evening of art and cocktails that Casazul Tequila is sponsoring.

The art show will feature new pieces from Justice and Myers. Myers specializes in Screw Art, drilling thousands of screws at different depths, using the screw heads as a canvas to create images.

Justice, known for his abstract paintings and American flag series, is an artist in residence at the Prado West Development.

Guests can RSVP for the event, located at 24471 Del Prado Ave., Suite B, Dana Point, by visiting Myers’ website at andrewmyersart.com/rsvp-2022.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

