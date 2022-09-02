Local Artists Display Work at 2 Laguna Beach Shows

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: Printmaker Anne Moore’s work is displayed at the Festival of Arts, which closes this Friday, Sept. 2. Photo: Courtesy of Laura Smith Hatch

By Breeana Greenberg

Two of Laguna Beach’s summertime art exhibits, the Festival of Arts and Art-A-Fair, which showcase local artists, will wrap up this weekend with seven Dana Point artists set to display their work.

Printmaker Anne Moore, mixed media artist Carolyn Machado, and photographer Baldemar Fierro will each have displays exhibited at the Festival of Arts Pageant of the Masters on Friday, Sept. 2, the annual event’s final day

Moore discovered her love of printmaking in 1991 and creates prints from hand-cut linoleum blocks.

Visitors will get to see Machado’s collages of recycled materials, playing on the natural aging process of items. Machado offers classes at her studio in the Lantern District.

Fierro is a freelance photographer based in Capistrano Beach whose large-scale photographs are also displayed alongside Moore and Machado’s work.

At the Art-A-Fair, which is ending this Sunday, Sept. 4, Laura Seely, Margaret Resnick, Kim Brandon-Watson and Jeff Fleming will display their artwork.

Seely is exhibiting her acrylic and colored pencil art, along with her books. Seely, who’s painted elephant is on display at the Dana Bay Gallery, has a studio and art gallery in the Lantern District.

Resnick, who is passionate about both animals and oil painting, aims to capture the spirit of her subjects in her art.

Art-A-Fair visitors can see her oil portraits and animal paintings, along with surf paintings and portraits by Brandon-Watson. Brandon-Watson aims to capture the fleeting emotions of her subjects through the medium of watercolor and acrylics.

The works of Fleming, who was awarded “Runner-up Best of Show” for his display of vibrant oil paintings, can also be found at the Art-A-Fair.

“I use a lot of color, whether complimentary or vibrating—I like the serendipity,” Fleming said in an email. “Because I apply paint using my fingers, brushes (and sometimes strings and sticks), there are a lot of variations in textures.”

More information about visiting the artists’ displays can be found at Laguna Art-A-Fair website, art-a-fair.com, and the Festival of Arts website, foapom.com.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

