Lifeguards Awarded for Dana Point Jetty Rescue

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The California Surf Life Saving Association will recognize nine ocean lifeguards on Thursday, April 11 for exemplifying courage in the water.

Heroic Acts and Meritorious Act Awards will be presented to California State Lifeguards from Huntington, Doheny and San Clemente State Beaches, and from the City of Huntington Beach.

“These individuals demonstrated quick-thinking, decisive action and bravery beyond the call of duty,” said CSLSA President Bill Humphreys, who will present the awards. “Their heroism is both inspirational and worthy of recognition.”

State lifeguards rescue boat operator Kirk Schoonover, lifeguards Matt Sage, Victor Arellano, Diego Busatto, Emily Hagen, Derrick Lamb and Malcolm McClung will be recognized for their role in a rescue involving a sailboat that broke anchor. Its seriously injured skipper was wedged between rocks and hit by surf while trying to free the craft, in the west jetty of Dana Point Harbor on April 9, 2018.

Huntington State Beach lifeguards Killian Rose and Aaron Hoff will be honored for a night-time ocean rescue of two swimmers trapped in rough surf and strong rip currents who could only be located by sound, due to darkness on August 3, 2018.

Recipients of all awards are honored at CSLSA Board of Directors meetings, which are held in April and October. The recipients and their families are invited to the meeting. The April 11 meeting will be held at Cannons Seafood Grill in Dana Point.