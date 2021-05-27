On Life and Love After 50: Characteristics of Potential Mates

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Tom Blake

When I started writing columns about dating 26 years ago, I promised myself I would not write about politics or religion.

A friend, 72, sent an email this week stating, “I realize you have to be careful with your column topics, but the information in the enclosed attachment is a good guideline for me in finding a serious relationship.”

I assumed he said that because the attachment had something to do with politics or religion.

It did, sort of. The attachment was a newsletter called Pastor Rick’s Daily Hope, written by Rick Warren, the founder and senior pastor of California’s largest church, Saddleback Church in Lake Forest. Warren’s headline read: “Let God Guide Your Choices.”

My first reaction was to ignore the attachment, because I don’t write about religion. However, because my friend felt the content could help him meet a compatible mate, I opened it, thinking the information might help other single seniors as well.

Warren listed five characteristics to avoid when choosing a potential marriage partner and two characteristics that a mate should have. Warren cited a biblical reference to each characteristic.

I assumed those references were what my friend had alluded to that I don’t normally write about. I read what Warren wrote and feel his seven items make a lot of sense for senior singles. (Warren’s Bible references are not included).

Five of the items that Warren listed started with the words “Whoever you marry must not be …”:

“Nursing uncontrolled anger.” Uncontrolled anger reveals deep insecurity and low self-worth.

Uncontrolled anger reveals deep insecurity and low self-worth. “Stuck in an addiction.” There are hundreds of ways to get addicted.

There are hundreds of ways to get addicted. “Harboring bitterness.” Bitterness is like a poison. It eats you alive.

Bitterness is like a poison. It eats you alive. “Selfish.” When it comes down to it, the number one cause of conflict in marriage is selfishness.

When it comes down to it, the number one cause of conflict in marriage is selfishness. “Greedy.” If you marry a greedy spouse, you will be in debt your entire life.”

And, two items that Warren listed started with the words, “Whoever you marry must …”:

“Be generous and kind.”

“Tell the truth. Love is based on trust, and trust is based on truth. If you don’t tell me the truth, I can’t trust you. And if I can’t trust you, how can I love you?”

Warren added a significant eighth point, stating that if a person has any of the five negative qualities, he or she should be avoided as a life partner “… no matter how good-looking, rich or nice they are.” That, in my opinion, addresses a major mistake some singles make.

My friend concluded his email thusly: “I wonder what qualities other single seniors think are important? I’d better get busy making my list.”

I can think of two modern-day issues that senior singles will likely consider when evaluating whether a person would be a suitable mate for them. They could be considered “hot-potato” issues.

The first: political-party affiliation. With the country so divided politically, people belonging to different political parties might be too opinionated for each other.

The second characteristic has emerged because of the pandemic: Are both parties vaccinated for COVID-19?

So, considering Pastor Warren’s eight items, and the two “hot potato” modern-day issues, my friend should be able to create an effective written list of the qualities he seeks in a partner. Plus, he’ll likely add other characteristics that are important to him.

Whoops! I wrote about both politics and religion in this week’s column. But, I don’t think I seriously infringed upon my 26-year-old promise to avoid those topics. After all, I need to stay current with what’s happening in the senior dating world.

Tom Blake is a retired Dana Point business owner and resident who has authored books on middle-aged dating. See his website at findingloveafter50.com. To comment: tompblake@gmail.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

