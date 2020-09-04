Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Dana Point City Council voted to leave former Councilmember Debra Lewis’s seat vacant for the remainder of its term on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The council also had the option of appointing a replacement by Sept. 25—but with the upcoming Nov. 3 election determining a representative for District 4 (what would have been Lewis’s district, had she run for reelection), council unanimously agreed it would be best to opt out of an appointment.

Lewis submitted her resignation on Tuesday, July 28, effective immediately, after her Dana Point home went into escrow. She’s since moved to Palos Verdes to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, she says.

The resignation came during the Dana Point City Council’s summer break. The last meeting she attended was held on Tuesday, July 21.

Lewis was first elected in November 2016, and her term would have lasted through this year. Had she decided to run for reelection, she would have bid for the District 4 seat, because the city transitioned to districted elections in 2018.