Levin Launches Congressional App Challenge for Students in 49th District

Shawn Raymundo, Dana Point Times

Rep. Mike Levin, D-CA, announced the launch of this year’s Congressional App Challenge on Monday, July 8, inviting middle and high school students in California’s 49th Congressional District to submit their original app for a chance for it to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year.

Each year, individual students or teams of students throughout the nation are challenged to create and submit their own apps for the Congressional App Challenge, which launched in 2015 as an initiative to encourage student engagement in computer science.

“The CAC aims to bridge the gender, geographic, and racial gaps in tech by building the domestic pipeline of future tech innovators,” a press release for the challenge states. “The program has inspired over 14,000 students across 47 states and territories to code over 4,000 apps for desktop, PCs, web, tablets, mobiles or other platforms.”

The 49th District incorporates the cities of Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, as well as cities in northern San Diego County.

Winners of the challenge will be recognized by their member of Congress in addition to their app being displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

For more information and to apply, head to congressionalappchallenge.us.