ROSEMARIE ALLAIRE, Dana Point

I am trying to understand the hundreds of shoes that were left in front of the CUSD offices to represent that parents would take their children out of school if a COVID-19 vaccine mandate was in effect for California students.

Where will these children be educated? They won’t be able to travel outside of the United States or even see a Broadway show in New York City without proof of the vaccine.

We know that the vaccine helps save lives. What this image represents is the pandemic of the unvaccinated.

How is this different from the other mandated vaccines necessary for children to attend public schools?

Are the parents who claim “My Body, My Choice” also Pro-Choice to be consistent with the origin of the phrase?

The dramatic photo of the hundreds of shoes represents that you can run, but you can’t hide from the more than 750,000 U.S. deaths, and more than five million worldwide from the pandemic since 2020.

Sadly, the unvaccinated in September were at 14 times higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people, according to new data posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The data is here.

Run and catch up to 2021.

